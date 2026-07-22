Society

Vietnamese community in Japan urged to strengthen unity, contribute to homeland's development

The representatives expressed appreciation for the support provided by the Party, the State, the VFF Central Committee and the Vietnamese Embassy. They reaffirmed their commitment to fostering a united and law-abiding community, enhancing the image of Vietnamese people in Japan, supporting members' integration into local society, and promoting Vietnam's culture and people to Japanese friends.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu (standing) briefs the delegation on the development of the Vietnamese community and related affairs in Japan. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu (standing) briefs the delegation on the development of the Vietnamese community and related affairs in Japan. (Photo: VNA)

Tokyo (VNA) – Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Hoang Cong Thuy met with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Japan on July 22 as part of his working visit to Japan.

Addressing the gathering, Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu briefed the delegation on the development of the Vietnamese community and related affairs in the Eastern Asian country.

Hieu noted that the community, which is predominantly young, has made practical contributions to strengthening Vietnam-Japan relations while maintaining close ties with the homeland. Japanese authorities have consistently recognised the positive role played by Vietnamese residents in local society and in promoting mutual understanding and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries, he added.

Representatives of Vietnamese associations said that more than 700,000 Vietnamese people are currently living, working and studying in Japan. They highlighted the rapid growth of community organisations, which now operate in almost all localities nationwide.

The representatives expressed appreciation for the support provided by the Party, the State, the VFF Central Committee and the Vietnamese Embassy. They reaffirmed their commitment to fostering a united and law-abiding community, enhancing the image of Vietnamese people in Japan, supporting members' integration into local society, and promoting Vietnam's culture and people to Japanese friends. They also proposed measures to further improve support for overseas Vietnamese communities.

Thuy updated participants on Vietnam's recent socio-economic development and national development priorities. He commended the Vietnamese community in Japan for its valuable contributions to the growing Vietnam-Japan relationship.

The official encouraged overseas Vietnamese to preserve the nation's cultural heritage, history and language while actively promoting Vietnam's image abroad and contributing resources to the country's development in the new era.

He said the VFF will continue working closely with the Vietnamese Embassy and relevant agencies to organise networking activities that strengthen national solidarity and community cohesion, while mobilising intellectual resources, technology and expertise from overseas Vietnamese in support of the country's sustainable development.

On the occasion, Thuy presented gifts to several Vietnamese organisations and associations in recognition of their significant contributions to the Vietnamese community in Japan./.

VNA
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