Vietnam Airlines launches self-service check-in at Noi Bai from July 20

Hanoi (VNA) - Passengers on Vietnam Airlines' international flights from Noi Bai International Airport’s Terminal 2 can check in and drop bags at self-service kiosks from July 20.

​The trial, run in partnership with the airport, marks the carrier’s latest move in a digital transformation roadmap designed to diversify check-in options and build a seamless, end-to-end digital journey from terminal to cabin.

​Before the Noi Bai rollout, Vietnam Airlines already deployed self-service check-in and bag drop at Tan Son Nhat’s Terminal 3, Da Nang and Phu Bai in Hue. The service has also gone live at major overseas hubs, including Singapore’s Changi, Germany’s Frankfurt, and Japan’s Fukuoka and Nagoya airports.

​Kiosk check-in opens six hours before departure and closes 60 minutes prior, and bag drop runs from three hours to 50 minutes before the flight. The machines are located at islands A and B, and counters A01 and A02 in Terminal 2. The service is available to passengers with valid travel documents who don’t require special assistance.

​The entire process, from check-in, boarding pass and baggage tag printing, and bag drop, runs through the automated kiosks. After printing the tag, passengers attach it to their luggage and proceed to the self-service drop counter. Vietnam Airlines staff are on hand to assist. Once complete, passengers can head straight to immigration and security.

​Dang Anh Tuan, Executive Vice President of Vietnam Airlines, said the kiosks allow passengers to check in with greater independence and cut wait times during peak periods. They also free ground staff to focus on document verification, special baggage handling and other specialised support, lifting service quality inside the terminal.

​Vietnam Airlines said it will assess the system with a view to expanding self-service check-in and bag drop to more airports at home and abroad. The push underscores a customer-centric strategy and a commitment to sweeping digital transformation. The carrier holds a five-star rating from APEX for customer experience and has won a string of awards for its digital transformation./.

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