Culture - Sports

Film week commemorating 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day kicks off

Deputy Director of the Vietnam Cinema Department Do Quoc Viet said this year’s film week marks a new step in state management of cinematography, as the entire nationwide cinema system is participating for the first time in screenings serving political tasks and commemorative activities on a non-profit basis.

The *Red Rain* film crew engages with the audience at the opening ceremony. (Photo: VNA)
The *Red Rain* film crew engages with the audience at the opening ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – A film week commemorating the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day (July 27, 1947–2026) opened in Ho Chi Minh City on July 22, featuring outstanding works that honour the sacrifices and contributions of those who rendered services to the nation.

The event, jointly organised by the Vietnam Cinema Department under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the municipal Department of Culture and Sports, also helps promote the values of revolutionary traditions.

Addressing the event, Deputy Director of the Vietnam Cinema Department Do Quoc Viet said this year’s film week marks a new step in state management of cinematography, as the entire nationwide cinema system is participating for the first time in screenings serving political tasks and commemorative activities on a non-profit basis.

Viet expressed his belief that through the screenings of outstanding films and exchange activities, the event will further affirm the role of cinema in educating people about national traditions, nurturing revolutionary ideals and spreading positive humanitarian values.

Nguyen Thi Thanh Thuy, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Culture and Sports, said Ho Chi Minh City views the development of cinema as serving a dual purpose - building a cultural industry while preserving and promoting the nation’s historical and traditional values through literary and artistic works.

As a Creative City of Film of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN), Ho Chi Minh City has implemented programmes such as “Colours of cinema” and “Bringing cinema into schools” to gradually build a creative film appreciation environment and spread artistic values in the community, she added.

The opening ceremony featured a screening of "Mua do” (Red Rain), followed by an exchange with the film crew. The acclaimed production has earned several prestigious honours, including the Golden Lotus at the 24th Vietnam Film Festival, the 2025 Golden Kite and the Red Star Award for Best Vietnamese Film at the 4th Da Nang Asian Film Festival in 2026./.

VNA
#Văn hóa soi đường #NQ 80 #War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day #Film week #revolutionary traditions #Ho Chi Minh City Ho Chi Minh City
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