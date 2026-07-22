Border guards seize 15,200 drug pills, heroin in major trafficking bust

Nghe An (VNA) – Border guards in the central province of Nghe An, working with other law enforcement agencies, have dismantled a major cross-border drug trafficking ring, arresting two suspects and seizing 15,200 synthetic drug pills and one brick of heroin under Case NA 126.3.

At about 10:15 pm on July 20, officers from the Operations Division of the Nghe An Border Guard Command and the Nam Can International Border Gate Border Guard Station, in coordination with customs officers at the Nam Can International Border Gate, caught Luong Van Thoi (born in 1997), a resident of Tan Tien hamlet, Chieu Luu commune, Nghe An province, allegedly transporting narcotics in Tien Tieu hamlet, Nam Can commune.

Officers confiscated 60 packages containing 12,000 methamphetamine tablets, commonly known as yaba, along with one brick of heroin.

In the first phase of the operation on July 18, border guards arrested a Lao national from Houaphanh province who was allegedly attempting to smuggle 3,200 synthetic drug pills from Laos into Vietnam for distribution.

Across both phases of the operation, authorities arrested two suspects and seized a total of 15,200 synthetic drug pills and one brick of heroin.

The investigation is continuing as authorities expand efforts to identify and apprehend other members of the trafficking network./.​