Society

Exhibition showcases over 400 documents, artefacts on Agent Orange legacy

Da Nang remains one of the localities most severely and persistently affected by toxic chemicals after the war. The city has more than 37,700 people who rendered services to the revolution, including about 4,790 exposed to toxic chemicals. Among 17,350 people affected by toxic chemicals, nearly 3,900 benefit from policies for persons with disabilities.

Soldiers visit the exhibition (Photo: VNA)
Soldiers visit the exhibition (Photo: VNA)

​Da Nang (VNA) – The exhibition “Agent Orange – Conscience and Justice” Da Nang 2026 opened at the Da Nang Museum on July 22, featuring more than 400 photographs, documents and artefacts on the consequences of Agent Orange/dioxin in Vietnam and efforts to support victims.

The event is jointly organised by the Vietnam Association for Victims of Agent Orange/Dioxin (VAVA), the municipal Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and the Chemical Corps, with participation from the National Action Centre for Toxic Chemicals and Environmental Treatment (NACCET), VAVA Da Nang, the Political Department of Military Region 5, and the Political Department of the Naval Service.

The exhibition depicts the AO disaster in Vietnam, the Party, State and military’s efforts to address post-war consequences, and activities by victim associations, local authorities, organisations, businesses and communities in caring for and supporting affected people. It also honours collectives and individuals with significant contributions to this work.

The display is organised into thematic sections on the AO disaster, Vietnam’s post-war remediation efforts, VAVA’s activities and the struggle for justice for victims, stories of victims overcoming hardship, and community support for those affected. Additional exhibits highlight remediation activities carried out by Military Region 5, Da Nang and related units, as well as NACCET’s project to improve the quality of life for people with disabilities in provinces heavily sprayed with Agent Orange.

VAVA President Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Huu Chinh said the exhibition is part of a series of activities marking the 65th anniversary of the Agent Orange disaster in Vietnam (August 10, 1961–2026), the Day for Agent Orange/Dioxin Victims (August 10), and the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947–2026).

​He noted that Da Nang remains one of the localities most severely and persistently affected by toxic chemicals after the war. The city has more than 37,700 people who rendered services to the revolution, including about 4,790 exposed to toxic chemicals. Among 17,350 people affected by toxic chemicals, nearly 3,900 benefit from policies for persons with disabilities.

Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thi Anh Thi said the exhibition carries profound humanitarian significance, helping educate younger generations about revolutionary traditions, patriotism, gratitude and mutual support, while raising awareness among the public and international friends about the consequences of Agent Orange in Vietnam.

She added that alongside implementing State policies, Da Nang has mobilised social resources to provide health care, livelihood support and better living conditions for victims, in order to facilitate their integration into the community.

On the occasion, the association, agencies, businesses and organisations at home and abroad donated more than 1.42 billion VND (nearly 54,000 USD) for gratitude houses, gifts and livelihood support for AO victims and their families in Da Nang.

The exhibition, running until August 21, will also be available online via trienlamdacam.vn, the Chemical Corps portal and the VAVA website./.

VNA
#500 ngày đêm #Liệt sĩ #Da Nang #Vietnam Association for Victims of Agent Orange/Dioxin #Agent Orange #dioxin Da Nang
Follow VietnamPlus

500-day campaign

Related News

As of June 10, 2026, the Thanh Hoa provincial Military Command deploys 674 officers and soldiers to assist families eligible for the programme to replace temporary and dilapidated homes for the biological children of revolutionaries exposed to toxic chemicals, contributing a total of 4,592 workdays. (Photo: VNA)

Ten localities to launch housing projects for Agent Orange victims’ children

The Deputy PM assigned the Chairpersons of the People’s Committees of the 10 provinces and cities that have yet to begin construction to urgently complete all necessary preparations and hold simultaneous ground-breaking ceremonies on July 15, for projects to build and repair homes for eligible beneficiaries.

See more

Professor Emily M. Nason, Director of Undergraduate Recruitment and Admissions at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, grants an interview to the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam-Hong Kong education cooperation offers pathway to high-quality tech talent

Among the leading choices for international students is the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST), ranked 33rd globally in the QS World University Rankings 2027 and sixth in the QS Asia University Rankings 2026. Its computer science programme, including key fields such as AI and machine learning, ranks first in Hong Kong.

Vietnam has been named the world’s No. 1 culinary destination for 2026 in the NZ Herald Travel Readers’ Choice Awards. (Photo: TITC)

Vietnam tops 2026 global culinary destinations ranking: NZ Herald

Vietnam’s No. 1 ranking underscores the country’s growing appeal as a culinary tourism destination. More than a collection of distinctive dishes, Vietnamese cuisine reflects the country’s culture, regional diversity and everyday way of life, offering travellers an authentic and memorable way to experience Vietnam./.

Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung in an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam embassy in US steps up efforts to identify remains of martyrs

Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Quoc Dung described cooperation in addressing war legacies, including the search for missing personnel from both sides, as a bright spot in Vietnam-US relations. He said the work is not only humanitarian in nature but also contributes to healing the wounds of war, strengthening mutual trust and promoting reconciliation between the two peoples.

Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Hoang Cong Thuy writes in the condolence book. (Photo: VFF)

Vietnam Fatherland Front delegation pays tribute to former Chinese Premier

The Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee always cherishes the profound friendship and invaluable support extended by generations of Chinese leaders, including Zhu, to bilateral ties. Their contributions laid the foundation for friendly exchanges and cooperation between the VFF and the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

Judge Luu Ngoc Canh announces the decision to bring the case to trial. (Photo: VNA)

Former Deputy Minister Nguyen Ba Hoan, 27 others stand trial in bribery case

Among the 28 defendants, former Deputy Minister Nguyen Ba Hoan; Le Thanh Ha, former head of the Vietnamese workers management board at the Vietnamese Embassy in the Republic of Korea; and seven former personnel of the MoLISA Department of Overseas Labour are charged with receiving bribes under Article 354 of the Penal Code.

Unmanned aerial vehicles are used in rice production in Can Tho city. (Photo: VNA)

Measures strengthened to manage, monitor UAVs

Authorities must urgently study and immediately deploy measures to counter the illegal use of UAVs in key areas, no-fly zones, airports and aerodromes, ensuring that similar incidents do not occur in the future.

Nguyen Thanh Liem, Chairman of the Association of Vietnamese People in Chungnam province and Vice Chairman of the Association of Vietnamese Communities in the Republic of Korea (Photo: VNA)

Resolution expected to create new breakthrough in harnessing OV resources

The resolution marks a significant shift in strategic mindset, for the first time defining the more than 6.5 million Vietnamese living abroad as a “strategic resource” for national construction, development and defence. For many overseas Vietnamese, this represents a transition from simply being supported and mobilised to actively “accompanying and co-creating” development mechanisms.

Former Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Nguyen Ba Hoan (Photo: Published by VNA)

Hanoi court to open trial of ex-deputy minister, 27 others in bribery case

The Supreme People’s Procuracy indictment said that from 2021 through May 2025, Hoan, then deputy minister in charge of the Department of Overseas Labour Management, allowed former Director General Tong Hai Nam to direct officials to create difficulties for companies during appraisal of license applications to send Vietnamese workers abroad.

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra speaks at the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Older persons are driver of national development: Deputy Prime Minister

Chairing a conference of the National Committee on Aging in Hanoi on August 17, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra, who is also its Chairwoman, said the Party and State pay special attention to elderly affairs. At the same time, awareness across the entire political system and society has become increasingly clear, comprehensive and positive.