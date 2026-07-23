Society

Hanoi eyes night-time entertainment zones to boost GRDP by 5%

Under the plan, designated zones could host licensed karaoke venues, nightclubs, bars, pubs, clubs and electronic gaming facilities, subject to strict security, public order and urban management requirements.

Hanoi aims to turn the night-time economy into a key driver of the capital’s service sector by 2030, contributing around 5% of GRDP and a growing share of budget revenue. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi aims to turn the night-time economy into a key driver of the capital’s service sector by 2030, contributing around 5% of GRDP and a growing share of budget revenue. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi is considering regulated entertainment zones operating beyond midnight or around the clock as it seeks to turn the night-time economy into a major growth engine, contributing about 5% of the capital’s GRDP by 2030.

The Hanoi People's Committee has issued a plan to implement the municipal People's Council resolution on the nigh-time economy development.

Under the plan, designated zones could host licensed karaoke venues, nightclubs, bars, pubs, clubs and electronic gaming facilities, subject to strict security, public order and urban management requirements.

The capital will develop specialised night-time hubs, with Hoan Kiem, Cua Nam, Ba Dinh, Son Tay and Soc Son focusing on culture and heritage, while Tay Ho, the West of West Lake, My Dinh and Dong Anh will target modern entertainment. Suburban destinations including Bat Trang, Ba Vi and Huong Son will offer cultural and leisure experiences.

Hanoi also plans signature night-time routes showcasing its heritage, cuisine and urban culture, including the Thang Long Four Sacred Temples experience and popular food streets such as Tong Duy Tan and Ta Hien.

Transport and infrastructure will be upgraded to support the push. Metro operating hours could be extended on weekends and public holidays, while subsidised buses will connect major night-time entertainment areas.

Creative night hubs are planned for the Dong Xuan–Bac Qua area, the cultural industries centre of Cua Nam ward and the Gia Lam Train Factory creative complex. The city is also exploring e-sports venues and night sports complexes featuring billiards, indoor golf, pickleball, tennis and running.

Other plans include an annual international night marathon, the technology-powered “Memories of Thang Long” cultural series and a Hanoi night music and arts festival.

Artistic lighting around West Lake, Hoan Kiem Lake and the Red River will be expanded while a digital night-economy map will help users find venues, events and transport services.

Hanoi said its existing pedestrian streets, food hubs, night tours and cultural performances have yet to reach their full potential, with the city now aiming to build a more connected and competitive night-time ecosystem./.​

VNA
#Kỷ nguyên mới #KNM #Hanoi #night-time economy #Hanoi GRDP #entertainment zones Ha Noi
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