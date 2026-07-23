Politics

Vietnam attends ASEAN Education Ministers’ Meeting and related meetings in Singapore

At ASED 14, the ASEAN Education Work Plan 2026–2030 was launched, setting out the region’s shared priorities for building inclusive, comprehensive and transformative education systems. The plan focuses on nurturing resilient and well-rounded individuals, developing a highly skilled and competitive workforce, and strengthening a common ASEAN identity rooted in shared values.

Leaders of ASEAN member states' education ministries launch the ASEAN Education Work Plan 2026–2030. (Photo: VNA)
Leaders of ASEAN member states' education ministries launch the ASEAN Education Work Plan 2026–2030. (Photo: VNA)

Singapore (VNA) – Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Education and Training Le Quan attended the 14th ASEAN Education Ministers’ Meeting (ASED 14), the 8th ASEAN Plus Three Education Ministers’ Meeting, and the 8th East Asia Summit (EAS) Education Ministers’ Meeting on July 22 and 23 in Singapore, which is assuming the ASEAN Chairmanship in Education for the 2026–2027 period.

Opening ASED 14 and related meetings, Singaporean Minister for Education Desmond Lee underscored the vital role of education in fostering a shared regional identity and promoting mutual understanding among ASEAN’s diverse cultures, religions and ethnic communities. He noted that education also plays a critical role in helping societies respond to evolving geopolitical dynamics, economic transformation and rapid technological advances, particularly the rise of artificial intelligence (AI).

Under the theme of strengthening ASEAN through education, Lee proposed three priority areas that will shape education systems in the coming years: AI, science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), and the holistic development of students.

At ASED 14, the ASEAN Education Work Plan 2026–2030 was launched, setting out the region’s shared priorities for building inclusive, comprehensive and transformative education systems. The plan focuses on nurturing resilient and well-rounded individuals, developing a highly skilled and competitive workforce, and strengthening a common ASEAN identity rooted in shared values.

ASEAN Deputy Secretary-General for the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community San Lwin emphasised the transformative power of education and called for deeper cooperation among member states to address common challenges.

On the sidelines of the meetings, delegates from ASEAN member states and dialogue partners visited primary and secondary schools and higher education institutions in Singapore to gain a deeper understanding of the country's education system. The Vietnamese delegation also visited the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD)./.

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