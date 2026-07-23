Politics

Vietnam calls on parties concerned to fully implement DOC in East Sea

Responding to a reporter's question about recent clashes around Bai Co May (internationally known as Second Thomas Shoal) in the East Sea, Hang said Vietnam urged the parties concerned to act with restraint, respect the sovereign rights and jurisdiction of coastal states over their exclusive economic zones and continental shelves as established in accordance with the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and fully and effectively implement the DOC.

Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam has called on parties concerned to exercise restraint, act in accordance with international law, and fully implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC), Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said at the ministry’s regular press briefing on July 23.

Responding to a reporter's question about recent clashes around Bai Co May (internationally known as Second Thomas Shoal) in the East Sea, Hang said Vietnam urged the parties concerned to act with restraint, respect the sovereign rights and jurisdiction of coastal states over their exclusive economic zones and continental shelves as established in accordance with the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and fully and effectively implement the DOC.

She stressed the need to foster a favourable environment for negotiations on a substantive and effective Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC), comply with international regulations on the safety of navigation and aviation, resolve disputes and differences through peaceful means without using force or threatening to use force, and contribute positively to maintaining peace and stability in the region.

Regarding a reporter's question on discussions related to the East Sea at the 59th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM-59) in the Philippines, the spokeswoman said ASEAN member states and their partners underscored the priority of ensuring ASEAN’s unity and resilience and enhancing the bloc’s central role in an increasingly substantive and expanding network of partnerships.

They also reaffirmed their commitments to implementing the outcomes of the 48th ASEAN Summit, accelerating ASEAN Community-building efforts, and advancing the priorities of the Philippines’ ASEAN Chairmanship in 2026; and exchanged views on regional and international issues of common concern, including the East Sea.

The ASEAN member states and dialogue partners stressed the importance of maintaining freedom of navigation and aviation in the East Sea, respecting international law, and settling disputes peacefully on the basis of international law, particularly the 1982 UNCLOS.

The ASEAN member states and China reaffirmed their determination to conclude negotiations in 2026 on a substantive and effective COC that is consistent with international law, especially the 1982 UNCLOS, Hang stressed.

Also at the press briefing, responding to a question regarding Vietnam’s support for the families of victims in the Phu Quoc canoe capsize accident that claimed the lives of a number of Indian tourists, the spokeswoman expressed Vietnam’s deepest condolences to the bereaved families.

She said the tragic accident occurred on July 11 when a canoe capsized off Phu Quoc due to adverse weather conditions. Immediately afterwards, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs worked closely with the An Giang provincial People’s Committee, Phu Quoc special zone's authorities, relevant Vietnamese agencies, the Embassy of India in Hanoi, and its Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City to promptly carry out citizen protection measures, address issues concerning Indian citizens, and arrange for the repatriation of the victims’ mortal remains to India in accordance with their families’ wishes.

Vietnamese representative missions in India also promptly coordinated with the host country’s Ministry of External Affairs and competent authorities in the victims’ home localities to ensure that procedures for receiving and handing over the remains to the families were carried out smoothly. Following the completion of all legal formalities and handover procedures with the Indian authorities, the remains of 15 victims were transferred to their respective hometowns in India in line with the wishes of their families.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also instructed the Vietnamese Embassy in New Delhi and the Vietnamese Consulate General in Mumbai to continue working closely with Phu Quoc special zone's authorities and relevant Indian agencies to extend appropriate support, sympathy and condolences to the victims’ families at a suitable time, Hang added./.

VNA
#biển đảo Việt Nam #BĐVN #East Sea #Bai Co May
Follow VietnamPlus

Vietnam's seas and islands

Related News

A view of the international roundtable in Russia on June 8 on legal and institutional mechanisms for governmental cooperation to ensure peace and security in the East Sea (Photo: VNA)

Russian scholars propose measures to strengthen trust in addressing East Sea issue

The Russian scholars reaffirmed support for the peaceful settlement of disputes through diplomatic and legal processes, without the threat or use of force, in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). They also emphasised the importance of maintaining peace and stability, freedom of navigation and overflight in the East Sea, and upholding the rule of law in the seas and oceans.

The naval force presents the national flag to a fisherman. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam Fisheries Society protests China’s unilateral fishing ban in East Sea

The society stressed that the ban is unilateral and unjustified; seriously infringes upon Vietnam’s sovereignty, rights and legitimate interests; violates international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS); and runs counter to the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC).

See more

Chairman of the National Assembly's Committee for Legal and Judicial Affairs Phan Chi Hieu delivers a verification report on three draft laws - the revised Penal Code, the revised Criminal Procedure Code, and the revised Law on Organisation of Criminal Investigation Agencies on August 20. (Photo: VNA)

Bill seeks to narrow application scope of death penalty for six offences

Lawmakers on August 20 discussed the Government's proposal and a verification report on the draft revised Penal Code, which narrows the application scope of the death penalty for six offences, retaining it for only four, namely treason, murder, terrorism and illegal drug production.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Nguyen Thanh Le (L) and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at their meeting on August 19. (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam seeks to deepen strategic partnership with Kazakhstan

Ambassador Nguyen Thanh Le affirmed that he will work closely with Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ministries, agencies and localities to effectively implement high-level agreements, strengthen political trust and promote cooperation in trade, investment, transport and logistics, tourism, culture, education and people-to-people exchanges.

National Assembly Vice President Nguyen Khac Dinh precides over the discussion (Photo: VNA)

Amendments to bills aim to close loopholes in criminal laws

The amendments to the Penal Code focus on four major areas - revising and supplementing provisions on offences and penalties; revising provisions on grounds for exclusion, postponement and exemption from criminal liability and the statute of limitations for criminal prosecution; and ensuring consistency, feasibility and sound legislative drafting.

☀️ Morning digest on August 20

☀️ Morning digest on August 20

Party General Secretary and President To Lam's working session with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Vietnam International Fisheries Exhibition 2026, and Vietnam advancing to the ASEAN Cup final after beating Malaysia 2-0 in the second leg of semifinals are among news highlights on August 19 evening.

Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trinh Viet Hung presents the Government’s proposals on the amendments to the 2024 Land Law. (Photo: VNA)

Amendments to Land Law aim to achieve three key goals

The Government has identified three major objectives: promptly institutionalising Party policies on land, private-sector development and national digital transformation; addressing urgent practical obstacles to unlock resources and support the goal of double-digit economic growth; and building a modern, streamlined and effective land management system through stronger decentralisation and administrative reform.

Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan speaks at the session (Photo: VNA)

NA considers consolidated law to streamline public finance management

Consolidating the Law on State Budget 2025 and the Law on Public Investment 2024 (amended and supplemented in 2025) is necessary to establish a consistent public finance management mechanism; minimise procedures, time and compliance costs; and improve the mobilisation, management and use of State budget resources to support growth.

President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum attracts a large number of visitors (Photo: VNA)

📝OP-ED: A century of aspirations, a rising Vietnam

Today, Vietnam's mission is to open the doors wider to development, move the country forward and join the ranks of major powers through its own strength. This is also the most practical way to carry forward the spirit of the historic autumn of 1945.