Politics

Vietnam, Austria seek to promote strategic technology cooperation

Highlighting strengths of Linz city and Upper Austria in general in advanced technology, innovation and high-quality human resources training, Vietnamese Ambassaor to Austria Vu Le Thai Hoang proposed stronger links among businesses, research institutes and universities. He identified artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, robotics, automation, quantum computing and biotechnology as promising areas for cooperation.

Ambassador Vu Le Thai Hoang meets with Governor of Upper Austria Thomas Stelzer on July 22. (Photo published by VNA)
Ambassador Vu Le Thai Hoang meets with Governor of Upper Austria Thomas Stelzer on July 22. (Photo published by VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Austria Vu Le Thai Hoang had a meeting with Governor of Upper Austria Thomas Stelzer to discuss measures to promote cooperation in trade and investment, science and technology, education, labour, tourism and people-to-people exchanges between Vietnam and the state during his working visit to the state on July 22.

The ambassador outlined Vietnam’s major development orientations through 2045, highlighting science, technology, innovation and digital transformation as new growth drivers in the country’s ambition to become a high-income developed nation.

He noted that Vietnam remains an attractive destination for foreign investment in Southeast Asia and is increasingly prioritising high-quality, high-tech projects.

Highlighting strengths of Linz city and Upper Austria in general in advanced technology, innovation and high-quality human resources training, Hoang proposed stronger links among businesses, research institutes and universities. He identified artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, robotics, automation, quantum computing and biotechnology as promising areas for cooperation.

The ambassador also briefed Stelzer on an initiative to organise a series of Vietnam-Austria high-tech forums, with the fourth technology forum, focusing on quantum technology, expected to take place in this December.

The two sides also discussed expanding cooperation in education, labour and skilled workforce development, particularly in nursing, information technology and mechanical engineering. They agreed on the importance of strengthening university partnerships and creating more opportunities for Vietnamese students and experts to participate in training and research programmes in Austria.

Tourism was another focus of the working session. Upper Austria is home to Hallstatt, a popular destination among Vietnamese travellers. The two sides agreed to step up destination promotion, connect tourism businesses and work towards establishing direct air links. A Vietnam-Austria Tourism Forum is expected to be held in Vienna in this October.

Hoang also called on the Upper Austrian authorities to continue supporting the Vietnamese community in the state and facilitate the Vietnam Culture Day scheduled to take place in Linz on August 2.

Governor Stelzer expressed his appreciation for Vietnam’s socio-economic achievements, particularly its determination to harness science, technology, innovation and digital transformation for rapid and sustainable development.

He agreed to strengthen strategic technology cooperation with Vietnam and work with the Vietnamese Embassy on science and technology diplomacy initiatives, including the upcoming quantum technology forum.

The governor also praised the Vietnamese community in Linz for its solidarity, cultural identity and contributions to the local community, pledging continued support for cultural exchanges and business connectivity./.

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