Politics

Caring for revolution contributors reflects Vietnam’s deep humanitarian value: PM

The PM urged all-level authorities, sectors, localities, and the public to fully implement relevant Party resolutions and directives as well as preferential policies for revolution contributors, push ahead with the 500-day campaign, expand gratitude movements, accelerate housing support for children of Agent Orange/dioxin victims and strengthen patriotic education.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung greets Heroic Vietnamese Mothers at the national conference honouring revolution contributors ahead of the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day (July 27) in Hanoi on July 23. (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung greets Heroic Vietnamese Mothers at the national conference honouring revolution contributors ahead of the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day (July 27) in Hanoi on July 23. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on July 23 reaffirmed that caring for revolution contributors remains a consistent policy of the Party and State, reflecting the profound humanitarian value of the socialist regime.

Speaking at a national conference honouring revolution contributors ahead of the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day (July 27) in Hanoi, the PM expressed gratitude to veteran revolutionaries, Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, Heroes of the People's Armed Forces, Labour Heroes, war invalids, martyrs, martyrs' families, as well as other contributors who sacrificed for national independence.

PM Hung acknowledged significant progress in the care for the contributors but noted that around 175,000 martyrs’ remains remain missing and 230,000 graves have yet to be identified, calling this an enduring pain of the nation.

“We, living in peace today, must always cherish and honour the hard-won achievements made possible by the immense sacrifices of previous generations,” he stated.

He highlighted the ongoing 500-day campaign to intensify the search for, recovery and identification of martyrs’ remains. So far, authorities have recovered 1,482 sets of remains and seven mass graves, collected DNA samples from 71,491 unidentified graves and 243,000 samples from relatives, while continuing large-scale DNA analysis.

Calling for stronger nationwide support, the PM urged all-level authorities, sectors, localities, and the public to fully implement relevant Party resolutions and directives as well as preferential policies for revolution contributors, push ahead with the 500-day campaign, expand gratitude movements, accelerate housing support for children of Agent Orange/dioxin victims and strengthen patriotic education.

He stressed that this is not only a key political task but also a sacred responsibility shared by the entire political system, requiring all assigned targets and objectives to be fulfilled.

vnanet-potal-thu-tuong-du-hoi-nghi-tri-an-nguoi-co-cong-voi-cach-mang-toan-quoc-nam-2026-8906415.jpg
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung addresses the conference (Photo: VNA)

On the occasion, he officially launched a movement to enhance the care for revolution contributors, calling on the entire political system, businesses, organisations, overseas Vietnamese and the wider public to join efforts to improve the life quality of revolution contributors and their families.

PM Hung asked the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee and its member organisations to step up public outreach and mobilise support for the movement through practical and concrete actions.

Acting Minister of Home Affairs Nguyen Tien Hai reported that Vietnam has officially recognised more than 9.2 million revolution contributors, including over 1.2 million martyrs, 650,000 war invalids, 132,000 Heroic Vietnamese Mothers and 320,000 victims of Agent Orange/dioxin and their children.

This year, the Government is revising preferential policies for revolution contributors, increasing monthly allowances for beneficiaries by 8% from July 1 and accelerating efforts to seek and identify the remains of fallen soldiers.

Movements to care for revolution contributors have continued to spread widely across society. Between 2020 and 2025 alone, the national Gratitude Fund mobilised more than 3 trillion VND (114 million USD), financed the construction of nearly 36,000 gratitude houses, repaired almost 31,000 homes, and presented more than 57,000 savings books to beneficiaries.

At the conference, Party and State leaders returned some martyrs’ personal belongings to their relatives, and presented gifts to Heroic Vietnamese Mothers and other contributors. Many businesses donated hundreds of billions of VND to support the movement through the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee./.

VNA
#VNHP #Prime Minister Le Minh Hung #revolution contributors #War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day #500-day campaign
Follow VietnamPlus

Happy Vietnam

500-day campaign

Related News

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam offers incense in tribute to fallen heroes and martyrs at Le Thi Rieng Park in Ho Chi Minh City on July 17, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader hails sacrifices, contributions of generations to national development

In a letter on the occasion of the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (July 27, 1947–2026), the top leader said every piece of land in Vietnam is steeped in the sweat, blood, will and enduring aspirations of generations who devoted their youth, personal happiness, health and lives to the independence of the Fatherland, the freedom of the people, the noble ideals of the Party and the enduring future of the nation.

The poster of the Vietnam Circus Federation's special performance dedicated to soldiers who devoted and sacrificed their lives in safeguarding the nation's borders. (Photo: Vietnam Circus Federation)

Wide range of artistic programmes to commemorate war invalids and martyrs day

Alongside tribute activities nationwide to mark the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947–2026), arts organisations and local authorities are staging special performances honouring fallen heroes, war invalids, sick veterans and people who rendered meritorious service to the revolution, while promoting the tradition of gratitude, patriotism and national pride.

See more

Vietnamese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Nguyen Thanh Le (L) and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at their meeting on August 19. (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam seeks to deepen strategic partnership with Kazakhstan

Ambassador Nguyen Thanh Le affirmed that he will work closely with Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ministries, agencies and localities to effectively implement high-level agreements, strengthen political trust and promote cooperation in trade, investment, transport and logistics, tourism, culture, education and people-to-people exchanges.

National Assembly Vice President Nguyen Khac Dinh precides over the discussion (Photo: VNA)

Amendments to bills aim to close loopholes in criminal laws

The amendments to the Penal Code focus on four major areas - revising and supplementing provisions on offences and penalties; revising provisions on grounds for exclusion, postponement and exemption from criminal liability and the statute of limitations for criminal prosecution; and ensuring consistency, feasibility and sound legislative drafting.

☀️ Morning digest on August 20

☀️ Morning digest on August 20

Party General Secretary and President To Lam's working session with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Vietnam International Fisheries Exhibition 2026, and Vietnam advancing to the ASEAN Cup final after beating Malaysia 2-0 in the second leg of semifinals are among news highlights on August 19 evening.

Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trinh Viet Hung presents the Government’s proposals on the amendments to the 2024 Land Law. (Photo: VNA)

Amendments to Land Law aim to achieve three key goals

The Government has identified three major objectives: promptly institutionalising Party policies on land, private-sector development and national digital transformation; addressing urgent practical obstacles to unlock resources and support the goal of double-digit economic growth; and building a modern, streamlined and effective land management system through stronger decentralisation and administrative reform.

Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan speaks at the session (Photo: VNA)

NA considers consolidated law to streamline public finance management

Consolidating the Law on State Budget 2025 and the Law on Public Investment 2024 (amended and supplemented in 2025) is necessary to establish a consistent public finance management mechanism; minimise procedures, time and compliance costs; and improve the mobilisation, management and use of State budget resources to support growth.

President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum attracts a large number of visitors (Photo: VNA)

📝OP-ED: A century of aspirations, a rising Vietnam

Today, Vietnam's mission is to open the doors wider to development, move the country forward and join the ranks of major powers through its own strength. This is also the most practical way to carry forward the spirit of the historic autumn of 1945.

The 16th National Assembly begins the second phase of its first extraordinary session on August 19. (Photo: VNA)

NA begins second phase of first extraordinary session, focusing on land, housing policies

The 16th National Assembly began the second phase of its first extraordinary session on August 19, hearing presentations on policy orientations for drafting the Law on State Budget (consolidated); amending the 2024 Land Law, the 2023 Housing Law, and the Law on Real Estate Business; and the integration of four national target programmes into a single one.

Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Manh Cuong (R) meets with Roman Roun, Chairman of the Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia (KSCM) in Hanoi on August 18. (Source: Baoquocte.vn)

Vietnam, Czech Republic step up effective implementation of Strategic Partnership

The two sides expressed their delight at the positive and substantive development of traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between Vietnam and the Czech Republic, and welcomed the elevation of bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership in January 2025, which has created a new framework and impetus for deeper, more effective and sustainable cooperation.