Politics

☀️ Morning digest on July 23

The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

☀️ Morning digest on July 23

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- Party General Secretary and State President To Lam has expressed boundless gratitude to Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, heroes of the people's armed forces, labour heroes, war invalids, sick soldiers, relatives of martyrs, veterans, and all those who rendered services to the nation, saying their sacrifices and contributions laid the foundation for the country’s development and future.

In a letter on the occasion of the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (July 27, 1947–2026), the top leader said every piece of land in Vietnam is steeped in the sweat, blood, will and enduring aspirations of generations who devoted their youth, personal happiness, health and lives to the independence of the Fatherland, the freedom of the people, the noble ideals of the Party and the enduring future of the nation. Read full story

- National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man on July 22 received Executive Acting Secretary General of Japan's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Hagiuda Koichi, who is paying a working visit to Vietnam from July 20–23.

NA Chairman Man reaffirmed that Vietnam consistently regards Japan as one of its most important and long-term strategic partners and supports the leading role of the ruling LDP. He expressed his hope for closer coordination with the party to further deepen the Vietnam–Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and effectively implement the agreements reached by the two countries’ high-level leaders during Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae’s visit to Vietnam in May. Read full story

- Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung and his Japanese counterpart Motegi Toshimitsu co-chaired the 17th Mekong-Japan Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on July 22, on the sidelines of the 59th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM-59) and related meetings in Manila, the Philippines.

In their opening remarks, the two ministers said that after nearly two decades, Mekong-Japan cooperation has become an important mechanism for promoting connectivity, sustainable development and responses to transboundary challenges in the subregion. Read full story

- Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung and his New Zealand counterpart Winston Peters co-chaired the ASEAN-New Zealand Post-Ministerial Conference (PMC) on the sidelines of the 59th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM-59) and Related Meetings in Manila, the Philippines, on July 22, with both sides reaffirming their commitments to deepening the ASEAN-New Zealand Comprehensive Strategic Partnership through practical cooperation.

Opening the meeting in Vietnam's capacity as the country coordinator for ASEAN-New Zealand relations, Trung welcomed the positive progress in the bilateral ties and stressed the need to translate the strong political foundation between the two sides into concrete and practical outcomes by fully leveraging their respective strengths and addressing remaining obstacles. Read full story

- Authorised by Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung, the Vietnamese delegation on July 22 attended meetings between ASEAN foreign ministers and their counterparts from Canada, the Republic of Korea (RoK), and Australia, and the fifth Conference on Cooperation among East Asian Countries for Palestinian Development (CEAPAD) as part of the 59th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM-59) and Related Meetings in Manila, the Philippines.

At the ASEAN-Canada Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, the two sides noted the positive development of the bilateral relationship since it was elevated to a Strategic Partnership in 2023.The meeting adopted an action plan to implement the ASEAN-Canada Strategic Partnership for 2026-2030, providing a framework for bilateral cooperation. Read full story

- The National Foundation for Science and Technology Development (NAFOSTED) under the Ministry of Science and Technology on July 22 announced the selection results and signed funding agreements for five Vietnam-Japan joint research projects in semiconductors for 2026.

The signing and implementation of the five projects mark a concrete step toward realising the Party and State’s policies on science – technology development, innovation and digital transformation, with the semiconductor industry identified as one of strategic technologies fundamental to national competitiveness and technological autonomy. Read full story

- German industrial gas group Messer considers Vietnam one of its most important markets in Southeast Asia and plans to expand its supply of low-emission hydrogen to meet rapidly growing demand for low-carbon industrial gas solutions across a range of manufacturing sectors, Anthony Grandpierre, Chief Operating Officer of Messer Southeast Asia, has told the press.

Messer sees significant potential in Vietnam’s large-scale industrial plants, Grandpierre said, adding that investing in rooftop solar systems to produce low-emission hydrogen from the outset is also a step toward gradually developing Vietnam’s hydrogen economy. Read full story

- Passengers on Vietnam Airlines' international flights from Noi Bai International Airport’s Terminal 2 can check in and drop bags at self-service kiosks from July 20.

The trial, run in partnership with the airport, marks the carrier’s latest move in a digital transformation roadmap designed to diversify check-in options and build a seamless, end-to-end digital journey from terminal to cabin. Read full story./.

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