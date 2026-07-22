Politics

Top legislator receives Executive Acting Secretary General of Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man reaffirmed that Vietnam consistently regards Japan as one of its most important and long-term strategic partners and supports the leading role of the ruling LDP.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man (R) and Executive Acting Secretary General of Japan's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Hagiuda Koichi. (Photo: VNA)
National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man (R) and Executive Acting Secretary General of Japan's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Hagiuda Koichi. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man on July 22 received Executive Acting Secretary General of Japan's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Hagiuda Koichi, who is paying a working visit to Vietnam from July 20–23.

NA Chairman Man reaffirmed that Vietnam consistently regards Japan as one of its most important and long-term strategic partners and supports the leading role of the ruling LDP. He expressed his hope for closer coordination with the party to further deepen the Vietnam–Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and effectively implement the agreements reached by the two countries’ high-level leaders during Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae’s visit to Vietnam in May.

The top legislator stressed that the Vietnamese NA will continue to support, oversee and provide a favourable legal framework for the effective implementation of these commitments.

Highlighting the substantive progress achieved since the two countries upgraded their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership nearly three years ago, the NA Chairman noted strong growth in official development assistance (ODA), investment, trade and tourism. He thanked Japan for its valuable support in Vietnam’s socio-economic development, infrastructure construction, legal and institutional development and human resources training, particularly through large-scale ODA-funded infrastructure projects that have become symbols of bilateral friendship.

vnanet-potal-chu-tich-quoc-hoi-tiep-quyen-tong-thu-ky-dang-dan-chu-tu-do-nhat-ban-8904223.jpg
Delegates at the meeting between National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man and Executive Acting Secretary General of Japan's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Hagiuda Koichi. (Photo: VNA)

To further strengthen bilateral ties amid evolving global challenges, he called on Hagiuda and the LDP leadership to continue promoting parliamentary cooperation through regular high-level exchanges and stronger engagement among legislators, particularly young and women parliamentarians and LDP parliamentarians. He also encouraged Japan to support the implementation of large-scale flagship projects in Vietnam in such areas as digital transformation, green transition, artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors and infrastructure.

The top legislator also proposed continued support for organising Vietnam–Japan festivals in both countries, as well as local cooperation initiatives, including the second Vietnam–Japan Local Cooperation Forum in Hue in September and the Vietnam–Japan Culture Exchange in Can Tho later the same month.

For his part, Hagiuda reaffirmed the LDP’s and the Japanese National Diet’s strong support for expanding practical and comprehensive cooperation with Vietnam. He underscored Japan’s commitment to accompanying and supporting Vietnam in achieving its strategic autonomy goals.

Welcoming the appointment of Nguyen Duy Ngoc, Chairman of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee’s Organisation Commission, as Chairman of the Vietnam–Japan Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group, the guest proposed strengthening exchanges between friendship parliamentarians’ groups of the two countries and establishing a new information-sharing mechanism between the two ruling parties.

He also reaffirmed Japan’s support for implementing a new-generation ODA programme, expanding cooperation in economic security, green transition and AI, and creating favourable conditions for nearly 700,000 Vietnamese people living and working in Japan./.

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