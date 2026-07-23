Press release on fourth working day of 14th Party Central Committee's third plenum

Hanoi (VNA) – The third plenum of the 14th Party Central Committee entered its fourth working day on July 23.



In the morning, the meeting was chaired by Tran Cam Tu, Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat.



Participants met in a plenary session to discuss five agenda items, including a proposal to transfer responsibility for giving advice on mass mobilisation work from the Party Central Committee's Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation to the Party Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front and central mass organisations, as well as a proposal to rename the Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation as the Commission for Information and Education.



They also deliberated on a project to build a disciplined, safe, civilised, harmonious and developed society; a national security strategy; and proposals to establish Quang Ninh and Bac Ninh as centrally governed cities.



In the afternoon, members of the Party Central Committee and delegates met in groups to discuss a one-year review report on the operation of the overall organisational model of the political system and the two-tier local administration model.



They also exchanged views on a report reviewing socio-economic performance in the first six months of the year and outlining key tasks for the remaining six months, as well as another on Party and political system building during the first half and priorities for the second half.



The Party Central Committee will continue its agenda and conclude the plenum on July 24./.

VNA