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USDA to lead agricultural trade mission to Vietnam in November

Luke J. Lindberg, USDA Under Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs, said the mission will build on the rapid response TRUMP mission that wrapped up in March, and lock in wins for US farmers and agricultural producers in Vietnam.

At a supermarket in the US's Maryland state (Photo: VNA)
At a supermarket in the US's Maryland state (Photo: VNA)

Washington D.C. (VNA) – The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) will lead an Agribusiness Trade Mission to Vietnam from November 9–12, aiming to connect US farmers, ranchers and producers with buyers in one of Asia's fastest-growing markets.

According to the USDA, its Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) is now accepting applications for the mission, which will head to Ho Chi Minh City.

Luke J. Lindberg, USDA Under Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs, said the mission will build on the rapid response TRUMP mission that wrapped up in March, and lock in wins for US farmers and agricultural producers in Vietnam.

Vietnam is now the seventh largest export market for US agricultural products, with shipments valued at 5.6 billion USD. The US ranks as Vietnam's second biggest agricultural supplier. With a population of more than 100 million, climbing incomes and rapidly growing gross domestic product, Vietnam offers US agribusinesses "tremendous export potential," the USDA said.

Products seen offering ample commercial opportunities include fresh fruit, dairy, poultry and its products, animal feed and feed ingredients, cotton, ethanol, seafood and forestry products.

The USDA also noted that younger Vietnamese consumers are putting greater emphasis on health and wellness, which opens opportunities for “free-from” and “better-for-you” products from US health and wellness brands, organic producers and premium snack manufacturers.

The mission will directly connect US exporters with potential buyers from both Vietnam and Cambodia during site visits and targeted business-to-business meetings. FAS staff will also host networking events and in-depth market briefings./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #Foreign Agricultural Service #Agribusiness Trade Mission to Vietnam #US Department of Agriculture #USDA United States Vietnam
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