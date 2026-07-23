Politics

Politburo, Party Central Committee's Secretariat announce personnel assignments

At the conference, Hoang Trung Dung, Member of the Party Central Committee, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission, announced five decisions on personnel assignments.

Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Cam Tu speaks at the conference on July 23. (Photo: VNA)
Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Cam Tu speaks at the conference on July 23. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Cam Tu chaired a conference in Hanoi on July 23 to announce the Politburo’s and Party Central Committee Secretariat’s decisions on personnel work.

At the conference, Hoang Trung Dung, Member of the Party Central Committee, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission, announced five decisions on personnel assignments.

Accordingly, Nguyen Khac Toan, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People's Committee of Hue city, was designated to join the Standing Board of the Party Committee of Da Nang city, and serve as Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Da Nang Party Committee for the 2025-2030 term.

Nguyen Hoang Giang, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People's Committee of Quang Ngai province, was appointed as Deputy Head of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Policies and Strategies.

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Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Cam Tu and other officials presents the Politburo's and Party Central Committee Secretariat's decisions on personnel work at the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Thi Hoang Yen, Member of the Party Central Committee, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Vinh Long province, was assigned to join the Standing Board of the Party Committee of Tay Ninh province, and serve as Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Tay Ninh Party Committee for the 2025-2030 term.

Nguyen Manh Hung, Member of the Party Central Committee, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People's Council of Tay Ninh province, was assigned to join the Standing Board of the Party Committee of Vinh Long province and serve as Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Vinh Long Party Committee for the 2025-2030 tenure.

Meanwhile, Nguyen Thanh Nhan, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People's Council of An Giang province, was assigned to join the Standing Board of the Party Committee of of Central Party Agencies and serve as Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies in the 2025-2030 term.

Presenting the decisions and assigning tasks to the officials, Tu said the Politburo and the Secretariat had agreed on July 17 to mobilise and assign them to new positions based on task requirements, as well as their capacity and strengths.

He asked them to continue upholding their sense of responsibility and political mettle, constantly improving themselves, and working with their respective leadership collectives to maintain solidarity and successfully fulfil their assigned tasks.
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Tu urged the newly appointed deputy secretaries of municipal and provincial Party Committees to quickly grasp the situation in their localities and agencies, strengthen Party building and rectification and political system building, effectively implement central resolutions and directions, and take drastic measures to achieve double-digit economic growth targets and other assigned political tasks.

Speaking on behalf of the officials receiving new assignments, Giang expressed his gratitude for the trust placed in them by the Politburo and the Secretariat. He affirmed that the new responsibilities were both a great honour and a heavy responsibility, particularly as Vietnam enters a new development phase requiring stronger strategic mindset, institutional reform and new drivers for rapid and sustainable growth.

He pledged to remain politically steadfast and absolutely loyal to the Party, the nation and the people; continue studying and improving his professional and leadership capabilities; promote solidarity, democracy, responsibility and innovation; and work with his agency’s leadership to provide timely, high-quality advice on major orientations and policies and contribute to the country’s rapid and sustainable development.

He also affirmed his commitment to upholding ethical standards, setting an example, and listening to experts, localities, ministries, sectors and practical realities to improve the quality of strategic consultation work./.

VNA
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