China-Vietnam trade via Youyi Guan border gate jumps 28.3% in H1

​Beijing (VNA) – The total value of imports and exports handled through Youyi Guan border gate in Pingxiang city, China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, reached 364.12 billion CNY (54.3 billion USD) in the first half of 2026, up 26% year-on-year, showing strong growth in border trade between China and Vietnam in particular, and between China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in general.

Youyi Guan is one of China's busiest overland gateways to ASEAN, with Vietnam remaining its largest trading partner.

According to Youyi Guan customs authorities, the border gate processed 618,000 import and export declarations in the six months, up 29.7% year-on-year. Export declarations rose 30.6% to 553,000, while import declarations increased 22% to 65,000. Cargo volume reached 4.112 million tonnes, up 21.5% from a year earlier.

Trade between China and ASEAN totalled 361.4 billion CNY (53.3 billion USD), up 26.2% and accounting for 99.3% of the border gate's total trade value.

China-Vietnam trade reached 305.6 billion CNY, a year-on-year increase of 28.3%, representing 83.9% of the total trade turnover through the border gate.

The composition of traded goods also improved, with exports of electromechanical products rising 43.3%, driven by strong growth in electronic components and automobile shipments. On the import side, electromechanical products accounted for nearly 80% of total import value.

Durian remained a key contributor to agricultural trade between China and ASEAN. Durian imports through Youyi Guan reached 10.97 billion CNY in the first half, up 55.9% year-on-year. Customs authorities forecast strong durian imports in the coming months as harvests begin across Vietnam's major growing regions and other ASEAN producers.

​As China's largest overland gateway to ASEAN, Youyi Guan continues to strengthen its role as a major logistics and transshipment hub, supporting regional supply chains, particularly for agricultural products, electronics and manufacturing./.

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