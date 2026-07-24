Business

Measures sought to address bottlenecks in sustainable wood material development

The country ranked fifth globally, second in Asia and first in Southeast Asia in wood and wood product exports, providing an important foundation for the industry to pursue modern, sustainable development and generate higher added value.

MDF wood production at Quang Tri Wood Company (Photo published by VNA)
MDF wood production at Quang Tri Wood Company (Photo published by VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) hosted a forum in Hanoi on July 23 to discuss solutions to bottlenecks in developing sustainable material sources for deep wood processing, as the sector seeks to shift from growth based on volume to higher quality, added value and sustainability.

VCCI Vice Chairman Bui Trung Nghia said that after nearly three decades of development, Vietnam’s wood processing industry has become a key export sector, recording export revenue of over 17 billion USD in 2025.

The country ranked fifth globally, second in Asia and first in Southeast Asia in wood and wood product exports, providing an important foundation for the industry to pursue modern, sustainable development and generate higher added value.

However, he noted that future growth will no longer come from expanding production scale, but must instead be driven by higher-quality growth, improved productivity and the ability to adapt to new market requirements. Increasingly stringent regulations on deforestation, carbon emissions and traceability, together with the growing trend towards green consumption, are compelling the wood industry to transform its development model.

To achieve the target of 25 billion USD in export revenue by 2030, the industry needs to move towards sustainable forestry, greater material self-sufficiency, upgraded value chains and more efficient use of forest resources, Nghia said.

He noted that a sustainable and transparent material supply chain is not only essential for meeting export market standards, but also helps businesses secure supplies, reduce dependence on imported materials, improve competitiveness and raise the value of deeply processed products.

Ngo Sy Hoai, Vice Chairman and Secretary General of the Vietnam Timber and Forest Products Association (VIFOREST), said that while the forestry sector has successfully expanded planted forest areas over the past 30 years, the next three decades should focus on improving timber quality and the value of raw materials.

The focus should shift from “planting more to harvest more” to creating greater value from the same forest area by developing large-timber plantations, applying science and technology, and improving deep-processing capacity, he said.

Bui Thi Nha Trang, Sustainability Team Manager at Control Union Vietnam, said global forest-product trade was shifting from a “trust-based” to an “evidence-based” model. Businesses must now demonstrate not only the legality of their materials, but also traceability, sustainable forest management and carbon-emission control throughout the supply chain.

Participants said sustainable development of the wood industry required a stronger focus on material quality, technological innovation and transparent and traceable supply chains, rather than simply expanding planted forest areas. The development of large-timber forests, high-yield varieties and smart forestry was identified as key to raising the value and efficiency of forest resources.

They noted that the 25-billion-USD export target by 2030 will require a comprehensive restructuring of the industry towards greener, more sustainable and lower-carbon growth, rather than simply increasing output.

To remove bottlenecks, Doan Van Tinh, Chairman of the Board of Directors of MDF Mekong, called for policy adjustments to encourage deep processing instead of raw-material exports. He also urged measures to address high material costs, improve forestry-related administrative procedures, and increase investment in research and development of high-yield and high-quality forest varieties suited to local conditions and deep processing./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #sustainable wood material development #Vietnam #carbon-emission control
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

Production of wooden furniture for export to the US at Trieu Phu Loc company in Binh Duong province. (File Photo: VNA)

Wood industry witnesses positive market signals

The final months of the year are when consumers typically renovate and redecorate their homes in preparation for the New Year, providing a significant boost in export orders for the wood industry.

See more

Vuong Quoc Nam, Vice Chairman of the Can Tho People’s Committee, at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho, World Bank join hand to boost public investment

Vuong Quoc Nam, Vice Chairman of the Can Tho People’s Committee, held a working session with a World Bank (WB) delegation on the technical assistance programme for local public financial management reform in the Mekong delta city on August 20.

An aircraft of Vietjet (Photo: VietnamPlus)

Vietjet resumes five routes to Da Lat

A Vietjet representative said the resumption of multiple routes will provide more convenient travel options for residents and tourists while restoring Lam Dong's direct air connectivity with economic and tourism centres across the country.

Delegates at the launch of the air route linking the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and Da Lat in the central province of Lam Dong on August 19. (Photo: VNA)

Daily Can Tho-Da Lat flight service launched

VASCO, a member of Vietnam Airlines Group, officially launched an air route linking the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and Da Lat in the central province of Lam Dong on August 19, expected to provide more travel options for people in the Mekong Delta while expanding tourism and trade links between the southern region and the Central Highlands.

Can Gio protective forest spans four communes — Can Gio, Binh Khanh, An Thoi Dong and Thanh An of Ho Chi Minh City - creating potential for the development of the carbon credit market. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City businesses eye opportunities from carbon market

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Le Cong Thanh said Vietnam is shifting from policy development and refinement to the implementation and operation of the carbon market. The domestic carbon exchange began pilot operations on June 29, 2026, providing a platform for trading greenhouse gas emission allowances and carbon credits.

Visitors learn about a robot model designed to care for the elderly at Qualcomm’s booth. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City hosts International Innovation Forum and Exhibition 2026

InnoEx 2026 focuses on major shifts reshaping the global economy, including artificial intelligence (AI), data, automation, green transition, international trade and new business models. It also provides a platform connecting businesses, startups, investors and solution providers, facilitating partnerships, investment and access to knowledge and technologies.

Vietjet launches a series of new routes connecting Vietnam with Cebu and Clark (Philippines), Chiang Mai (Thailand), and Osaka (Japan). (Photo: Vietjet)

Vietjet expands flight network in Philippines, Thailand

To celebrate these new services, from August 18 to 20, 2026, passengers can enjoy the opportunity to book Eco tickets from 0 VND (excluding taxes and fees), along with 20% off SkyBoss and Deluxe tickets using promo code HIVJ20, opening the door to exciting destinations across Asia.

Vietnamese manufacturers’ production capacity, product quality and reliability are helping strengthen their position in US retail supply chains (Illustrative image, Source: VNA)

US retailers widen sourcing drive in Vietnam

Despite tariff changes and major shifts in global supply chains, US buyers continue to value Vietnamese suppliers. In the first seven months of this year, the US remained Vietnam’s largest export market, with export turnover reaching 104.7 billion USD, up 23% year-on-year.

Vinachem affirms its position as a leading chemical enterprise at the Autumn Fair 2025 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese enterprises renew growth model to move up global value chains

The resolution identifies enterprises as the centre of the renewal process, urging them to shift from cost-based competition to productivity, technology, quality and market responsiveness; from operating independently to joining industrial ecosystems; and from participating in value chains to mastering and eventually leading them.