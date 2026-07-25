Business

Trade office connects South American firms with Vietnamese market

The trade office also highlighted Vietnam’s 100-million-strong consumer market, rising incomes and growing demand for processed, convenience and health-oriented food products. With its strategic location, Vietnam serves not only as a promising market but also as a gateway to Southeast Asia.

At the working session between representatives of the Vietnam Trade Office in Argentina and CMA Paraguay. (Photo: Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade)
At the working session between representatives of the Vietnam Trade Office in Argentina and CMA Paraguay. (Photo: Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade)

Buenos Aires (VNA) – The Vietnam Trade Office in Argentina, which is also in charge of Paraguay and Uruguay, has recently met with representatives of CMA Paraguay (CMA), an Argentina-Paraguay joint venture and owner of the Capitán Cuac snack brand, as part of the country’s efforts to enhance economic diplomacy, diversify export markets, attract high-quality investment and promote trade.

At the meeting, CMA, which specialises in manufacturing private-label snack products for retail chains, shared its strategy of building partnerships and studying market demand well in advance to seize opportunities when favourable conditions arise. The company said this long-term approach has enabled it to steadily expand production and export its products to markets across South America, the US and Europe.

A representative of the company said that beyond its portfolio of more than 50 flavours, the company is prepared to develop new recipes suited to Vietnamese consumer preferences and culinary culture.

The two sides also discussed prospects for expanding trade between Vietnam and the Mercosur bloc which comprises Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, Uruguay, and Bolivia.

The Vietnam Trade Office briefed CMA on preparations for negotiations on a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) between Vietnam and Mercosur, describing the prospective agreement as an important foundation for boosting economic and trade ties between Vietnam and the bloc’s member countries.

CMA welcomed Vietnam’s proactive approach to strengthening economic cooperation, noting that businesses should establish partnerships before trade agreements are concluded in order to gain a first-mover advantage once favourable mechanisms take effect.

The trade office also highlighted Vietnam’s 100-million-strong consumer market, rising incomes and growing demand for processed, convenience and health-oriented food products. With its strategic location, Vietnam serves not only as a promising market but also as a gateway to Southeast Asia.

To support the company's entry into the Vietnamese market, the trade office invited CMA to participate in Vietnam International Sourcing 2026 (VIS 2026), scheduled to take place in Ho Chi Minh City from September 3–5.

According to the office, the event will provide Paraguayan businesses with an ideal platform to showcase their products, connect directly with Vietnamese importers, supermarket operators, retail chains and other business partners, gain deeper insights into market demand, expand commercial cooperation, and gradually establish their presence in Vietnam and the Southeast Asian market./.

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