Business

Global supply chain shift opens new opportunities for Vietnam's logistics

For Vietnam, the current transition presents an opportunity to capitalise on its geo-economic advantages, extensive network of free trade agreements (FTAs) and improving investment climate to attract new investment, expand manufacturing and boost exports, said Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang.

Experts discuss ways to connect Vietnam's logistics sector with global logistics networks at the forum held in Ho Chi Minh City on July 24. (Photo: VNA)
Experts discuss ways to connect Vietnam's logistics sector with global logistics networks at the forum held in Ho Chi Minh City on July 24. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – As global supply chains undergo a major shift towards greater diversification, sustainability and digitalisation, experts say Vietnam's logistics sector must accelerate infrastructure development, digital transformation, green logistics and inter-regional connectivity to strengthen its position in regional supply networks.

Opportunities and challenges from supply chain restructuring

Speaking at a logistics forum on global supply chain restructuring held in Ho Chi Minh City on July 24, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang said geopolitical tensions, shifting investment flows, digital transformation and green transition are reshaping global trade.

International supply chains are moving away from concentrated production models towards more diversified networks to improve resilience against market shocks, creating both opportunities and challenges for countries with strategic locations, stable investment environments and strong manufacturing capabilities, she said.​

For Vietnam, she noted, the current transition presents an opportunity to capitalise on its geo-economic advantages, extensive network of free trade agreements (FTAs) and improving investment climate to attract new investment, expand manufacturing and boost exports.

​Despite global economic headwinds, Vietnam's trade continued to post solid growth in the first half of 2026, demonstrating the resilience of its manufacturing and export sectors within regional and global supply chains. However, the rapid expansion of trade also requires logistics capacity to keep pace with growing demand for cargo movement and enhanced competitiveness.

​Thang said logistics capability now influences not only the speed of goods circulation but also a country's ability to attract investment, expand markets and strengthen its position in global supply chains. Vietnam's logistics services development strategy for 2025–2035, with a vision to 2050, therefore targets increasing the sector's value added to 5–7% of GDP, achieving annual growth of 12–15%, and reducing logistics costs to 12–15% of GDP from the current 17%.

​Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Loc Ha said global supply chain restructuring presents a major opportunity for the city to develop into an international logistics hub. As southern Vietnam's economic centre, the city has the advantages needed to become a regional and global supply chain gateway while building an integrated logistics ecosystem spanning infrastructure, logistics centres and value-added services.

​To realise this ambition, Ho Chi Minh City has identified four priorities: developing modern, well-connected logistics infrastructure; accelerating digital transformation to improve supply chain transparency; promoting green logistics that meets international standards; and developing a skilled workforce alongside higher value-added logistics services.

Building regional logistics corridors

Vice Chairman of the Quang Tri People's Committee Le Duc Tien said the central province sits at the intersection of the East–West Economic Corridor and Vietnam's North–South transport axis, while serving as the closest gateway linking the Greater Mekong Subregion to the East Sea and international shipping routes. These advantages position Quang Tri to play a larger role in the regional logistics network.

The province plans to integrate transport infrastructure with logistics, industry, trade and services to create greater value for goods rather than simply serving as a transit point. Following its administrative expansion, Quang Tri is well placed to develop into a multimodal logistics hub for central Vietnam, supported by expressways, the North–South railway, deep-water ports and international border gates connecting with Laos, northeastern Thailand and the Greater Mekong Subregion.

It is also studying new development models, including a free trade zone linked to a deep-water port, a Category 4E airport integrated with an aviation industry hub, and the Lao Bao–Densavanh cross-border trade zone with Laos, with the aim of establishing a modern logistics ecosystem directly connected to regional and global supply chains, Tien added.

​Meanwhile, Hai Phong city continues to reinforce its role as northern Vietnam's logistics gateway through expanding port infrastructure and transport connectivity.

​Pham Tuan Hai, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Industry and Trade, said the transition towards green ports, green logistics and digitalisation presents both opportunities and challenges for major maritime centres.

​Hai Phong is home to the Lach Huyen deep-water port and a network of 50 port terminals with a combined annual handling capacity of 170–180 million tonnes. The port system can process 7.5–8 million TEUs annually, accounting for nearly 40% of Vietnam's total container throughput. Upgrades to Cat Bi International Airport, the expressway network and key transport facilities have further strengthened the city's inter-regional connectivity.

​To achieve its ambition of becoming an international logistics hub, Hai Phong plans to continue investing in logistics infrastructure, expand multimodal transport, and strengthen cooperation with global shipping lines and port operators to increase direct container services to Europe and the Americas while attracting major logistics investors.

​The city will also accelerate digital and green transformation by developing smart ports and digital logistics platforms, applying artificial intelligence, big data and automation, establishing shared databases linking ports, businesses and regulators, expanding green port and clean energy infrastructure, improving workforce quality, and strengthening regional connectivity to enhance competitiveness, according to Hai./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #logistics #global supply chains #Vietnam's logistics sector #NQ 59-BT
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Resolution in action

Related News

A cargo port in Thiruvananthapuram city, India (Photo: ANI/VNA)

Ample room remains for Vietnam–India logistics cooperation

The GTTCI expert noted that alongside logistics and integrated warehousing, e-commerce is expected to be a particularly high-growth sector in the coming years. He described it as a multi-billion-dollar market with significant untapped opportunities for cooperation between Vietnam and India.

See more

An aircraft of Vietjet (Photo: VietnamPlus)

Vietjet resumes five routes to Da Lat

A Vietjet representative said the resumption of multiple routes will provide more convenient travel options for residents and tourists while restoring Lam Dong's direct air connectivity with economic and tourism centres across the country.

Delegates at the launch of the air route linking the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and Da Lat in the central province of Lam Dong on August 19. (Photo: VNA)

Daily Can Tho-Da Lat flight service launched

VASCO, a member of Vietnam Airlines Group, officially launched an air route linking the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and Da Lat in the central province of Lam Dong on August 19, expected to provide more travel options for people in the Mekong Delta while expanding tourism and trade links between the southern region and the Central Highlands.

Can Gio protective forest spans four communes — Can Gio, Binh Khanh, An Thoi Dong and Thanh An of Ho Chi Minh City - creating potential for the development of the carbon credit market. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City businesses eye opportunities from carbon market

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Le Cong Thanh said Vietnam is shifting from policy development and refinement to the implementation and operation of the carbon market. The domestic carbon exchange began pilot operations on June 29, 2026, providing a platform for trading greenhouse gas emission allowances and carbon credits.

Visitors learn about a robot model designed to care for the elderly at Qualcomm’s booth. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City hosts International Innovation Forum and Exhibition 2026

InnoEx 2026 focuses on major shifts reshaping the global economy, including artificial intelligence (AI), data, automation, green transition, international trade and new business models. It also provides a platform connecting businesses, startups, investors and solution providers, facilitating partnerships, investment and access to knowledge and technologies.

Vietjet launches a series of new routes connecting Vietnam with Cebu and Clark (Philippines), Chiang Mai (Thailand), and Osaka (Japan). (Photo: Vietjet)

Vietjet expands flight network in Philippines, Thailand

To celebrate these new services, from August 18 to 20, 2026, passengers can enjoy the opportunity to book Eco tickets from 0 VND (excluding taxes and fees), along with 20% off SkyBoss and Deluxe tickets using promo code HIVJ20, opening the door to exciting destinations across Asia.

Vietnamese manufacturers’ production capacity, product quality and reliability are helping strengthen their position in US retail supply chains (Illustrative image, Source: VNA)

US retailers widen sourcing drive in Vietnam

Despite tariff changes and major shifts in global supply chains, US buyers continue to value Vietnamese suppliers. In the first seven months of this year, the US remained Vietnam’s largest export market, with export turnover reaching 104.7 billion USD, up 23% year-on-year.

Vinachem affirms its position as a leading chemical enterprise at the Autumn Fair 2025 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese enterprises renew growth model to move up global value chains

The resolution identifies enterprises as the centre of the renewal process, urging them to shift from cost-based competition to productivity, technology, quality and market responsiveness; from operating independently to joining industrial ecosystems; and from participating in value chains to mastering and eventually leading them.

Key export sectors such as textiles – garments, footwear and furniture, along with many signature products of Da Nang, have strong potential to expand their markets through online export channels. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang seeks to boost online exports

To help businesses go global, Da Nang is shifting from supporting individual online activities to developing an integrated ecosystem covering products, branding, platforms, payments, logistics, legal issues and market information. This is also part of the city’s e-commerce development orientation for 2026-2030, which identifies e-commerce as an important component of the digital economy.