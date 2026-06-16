Business

Ample room remains for Vietnam–India logistics cooperation

The GTTCI expert noted that alongside logistics and integrated warehousing, e-commerce is expected to be a particularly high-growth sector in the coming years. He described it as a multi-billion-dollar market with significant untapped opportunities for cooperation between Vietnam and India.

A cargo port in Thiruvananthapuram city, India (Photo: ANI/VNA)
A cargo port in Thiruvananthapuram city, India (Photo: ANI/VNA)

New Delhi (VNA) – Bilateral ties between Vietnam and India are poised for strong growth, particularly in logistics, integrated warehousing, and e-commerce, Deepanker Parashar, Managing Director of AADE Trans Logistics Group, has said.

​In an interview granted to Vietnam News Agency (VNA) correspondents in New Delhi, Parashar, who is also a member of the Global Trade and Technology Council of India (GTTCI), said that General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam’s State visit to India from May 5–7, along with high-level exchanges between the two countries’ leaders, has created fresh momentum for Vietnam–India relations and opened up new opportunities for substantive business cooperation.

According to Parashar, bilateral trade still has considerable room for expansion, as both Vietnam and India are dynamic economies with large young workforces. The younger generation in both countries will be a key driver of future growth and should be encouraged to engage more actively in business, entrepreneurship, and the development of trade linkages between the two economies.

The GTTCI expert noted that alongside logistics and integrated warehousing, e-commerce is expected to be a particularly high-growth sector in the coming years. He described it as a multi-billion-dollar market with significant untapped opportunities for cooperation between Vietnam and India.

However, to fully realise this potential, Parashar said both sides need to continue investing in human resource development, improving vocational and soft skills, and strengthening government support to create a more favourable environment for businesses to expand cooperation.

He stressed that efforts to advance bilateral economic relations should be translated into concrete actions and practical cooperation projects. The AADE Trans Logistics Group is currently seeking partners in Vietnam in the fields of logistics, integrated warehousing, and e-commerce, with the goal of helping strengthen trade connectivity between the two countries over the next five years.

Parashar expressed his belief that given the current momentum and the attention paid by the two countries’ senior leaders, Vietnam–India economic relations will continue to grow robustly in the years ahead./.

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