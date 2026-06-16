Business

76 premium “.vn” domain names to be auctioned in second round

The auctions will be conducted in a public and transparent manner through an online bidding platform. Each domain name will have a starting price of 10 million VND (380 USD).

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A total of 76 two-character second-level domain names under Vietnam’s national “.vn” domain will be auctioned online on June 25 and 26, according to the Vietnam Internet Network Information Centre (VNNIC) under the Ministry of Science and Technology.

The auction marks the second round in 2026 for a group of short, highly valuable domain names considered premium digital assets in Vietnam’s Internet ecosystem.

Earlier, on May 20, the Ministry of Science and Technology approved a list of domain names to be offered in the second auction round. These domain names are characterised by their short length, limited availability, high recognisability, and significant value for branding, business development, and online presence enhancement. Among the most notable are ab.vn, dr.vn, ic.vn, 9x.vn, ny.vn, hi.vn, ok.vn, fu.vn, mb.vn, ot.vn, vv.vn, and ak.vn.

The auctions will be conducted in a public and transparent manner through an online bidding platform. Each domain name will have a starting price of 10 million VND (380 USD).

Individuals, organisations, and businesses that meet the legal requirements are eligible to participate and can register through the online auction system operated by the Vietnam Partnership Auction Company (VPA).

According to the VNNIC, premium domain names can help enterprises strengthen their online presence strategies, enhance brand recognition, and proactively mitigate risks associated with domain names related to their brands being registered or exploited by third parties.

Successful bidders will be entitled to register and use the auctioned domain names after completing all required financial obligations in accordance with regulations governing telecommunications and Internet resources.

Interested individuals, organisations, and enterprises can access information on the list of domain names, auction schedules, participation requirements, and registration procedures at daugiatenmien.gov.vn or the online auction platform of the VPA at dgts.vpa.com.vn./.

VNA
#“.vn” domain names #online auctions #Vietnam Internet Network Information Centre
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