Business

Vietnam, ADB to advance strategic projects with strong economic impact

ADB has identified a pipeline of 27 projects for Vietnam through 2029, with total planned financing of approximately 4.6 billion USD. The projects focus on sectors that are among Vietnam’s priorities, including infrastructure, energy, urban development, agriculture and public sector management.

An overview of the working session between Deputy Finance Minister Tran Quoc Phuong and Kim Dongil, Director of ADB representing the Republic of Korea, Papua New Guinea, Sri Lanka, Taipei (China), Uzbekistan, Vanuatu and Vietnam. (Photo: Ministry of Finance)
An overview of the working session between Deputy Finance Minister Tran Quoc Phuong and Kim Dongil, Director of ADB representing the Republic of Korea, Papua New Guinea, Sri Lanka, Taipei (China), Uzbekistan, Vanuatu and Vietnam. (Photo: Ministry of Finance)

Hanoi (VNA) – Expressing appreciation for the Asian Development Bank’s (ADB) nonsovereign lending to Vietnam’s private sector, Deputy Finance Minister Tran Quoc Phuong said the Ministry of Finance will continue coordinating closely with ADB to facilitate such financing within Vietnam’s legal framework, thereby enhancing the effectiveness of direct lending to private enterprises without government guarantees.

Speaking at a meeting on June 15 with Kim Dongil, Director of ADB representing the Republic of Korea, Papua New Guinea, Sri Lanka, Taipei (China), Uzbekistan, Vanuatu and Vietnam, Phuong noted that promoting nonsovereign lending is also in line with Vietnam’s efforts to mobilise resources for implementing the Politburo’s resolution on private sector development.

At the meeting, Phuong reaffirmed the close and steadily expanding partnership between Vietnam and ADB, describing it as an important foundation for deeper cooperation in the years ahead.

He also noted that the upcoming visit to Vietnam by the ADB President will provide an important opportunity for both sides to deepen mutual understanding and lay the groundwork for more effective cooperation in the future.

For his part, Kim highly praised Vietnam’s economic achievements in recent years. He said ADB has stepped up financial support for the country while proposing measures to improve internal procedures and accelerate the implementation of ADB-funded projects in Vietnam.

According to Kim, during a recent meeting between General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam and the ADB President, both sides reaffirmed Vietnam’s development goals and new vision for the future. They also underscored their shared commitment to elevating bilateral cooperation to a new level.

The two sides discussed orientations for strengthening cooperation in a number of areas and projects, including budget support programmes, large-scale infrastructure projects and initiatives to expand the ASEAN power grid.

ADB has identified a pipeline of 27 projects for Vietnam through 2029, with total planned financing of approximately 4.6 billion USD. The projects focus on sectors that are among Vietnam’s priorities, including infrastructure, energy, urban development, agriculture and public sector management.

Vietnam and ADB also agreed to avoid spreading resources too thinly and instead prioritise large-scale projects with broad spillover effects and a strong impact on economic growth.

According to Phuong, Vietnam’s demand for development capital will remain substantial in the coming years. The country is prepared to prioritise resources for key growth drivers, particularly sectors and projects with strong capital absorption capacity.

Kim said ADB will continue expanding its lending operations through 2030 and stands ready to cooperate with and support Vietnam in achieving its development objectives.

ADB is confident that, based on the orientations agreed upon, Vietnam and the bank will grow even closer and further strengthen their partnership in the years ahead, he noted./.

VNA
#Kinh tế tư nhân #NQ 68 #NQ 68-BT #Deputy Finance Minister Tran Quoc Phuong #Asian Development Bank
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in action

Private economic development

Related News

Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (R) and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at their meeting on the sidelines of the 48th ASEAN Summit in Cebu, the Philippines, on May 7, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam seeks stronger cooperation with ASEAN nations, ADB

During meetings with ASEAN leaders, Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual concern. They agreed to strengthen cooperation and coordination within the bloc and the United Nations, while promoting ASEAN centrality in addressing regional and global issues.

Vietnam is said to be facing a major opportunity not only to strengthen technical connectivity but also to take a leading role in building an integrated regional energy market, moving from a national to a regional scale. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam – A strategic link in Pan-Asia Power Grid Initiative: ADB

In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s reporter, Keiju Mitsuhashi, Director for Energy Sector for Southeast Asia and the Pacific at ADB, underscored this strategic position, describing Vietnam as a “truly important” part of the broader Pan-Asia Power Grid Initiative (PAGI).

See more

Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

Exports gain momentum from high-tech growth drivers

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Vietnam’s exports reached 215.66 billion USD in the first five months of 2026, up 19.5% year-on-year. Twenty-six export items generated more than 1 billion USD in revenue each, including seven with turnover exceeding 10 billion USD.

Participants in the conference (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Tunisia target coffee, olive oil as trade ties deepen

Though geographically distant, the two countries share strategic locations in their respective regions, skilled human resources, and a strong commitment to expanding international trade, which form the bedrock for a lasting and mutually beneficial partnership.

Da Nang People’s Committee Chairman Nguyen Manh Hung (second from left) presents investment policy approval decisions and investment registration certificates for three infrastructure projects in FTZ Zones 2, 3 and 4. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang promotes investment links for pioneering Free Trade Zone

The conference also highlighted the role of digital technologies in building next-generation FTZs. Proposed solutions included the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), big data, cloud computing and digital customs systems to improve operational efficiency, streamline logistics, accelerate customs procedures and enhance transparency for investors.

Import and export activities at the Mong Cai border gate. (File photo: VNA)

Vietnam–China crossings see spike in ASEAN fresh produce

Since the start of the summer harvest season, China's two major border gates with Vietnam, Youyi Guan in Pingxiang and Beilun 2 Bridge in Dongxing, have entered their peak period for handling imports of fresh agricultural and seafood products from member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Rohit Khurana, an automotive expert at Car Blog India. (Photo: VNA)

Green SM poised to make mark in Indian market

Green SM's strengths, including a dedicated fleet, professional drivers and premium electric limousine models, can help differentiate the company and attract customers seeking higher-quality services in India.

The opening ceremony of the Hue Festival Trade Fair 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Hue Festival Trade Fair 2026 opens with 240 booths

For Hue, the fair is also an opportunity to introduce the image of a dynamic and business-friendly locality while promoting local specialties, One Commune One Product (OCOP) items and outstanding rural industrial products, helping stimulate trade, services, tourism and investment attraction.

Deputy Minister of Finance Cao Anh Tuan at the meeting with the delegation of the RoK Embassy led by Ambassador Choi Young-sam on June 12 (Photo: mof.gov.vn)

Ambassador pledges more contributions to Vietnam – RoK economic links

Deputy Minister of Finance Cao Anh Tuan congratulated Ambassador Choi Young-sam on his successful tenure in Vietnam and praised his contributions to the substantive and productive development of the Vietnam – RoK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership across various fields, including economic and financial cooperation.

The working session between Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hoang Long and IKC Representative Director and Executive Vice President Atsuhiko Hirano in Hanoi on June 12 (Photo: Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade)

Vietnam, Japan cultivate energy collaboration

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hoang Long urged Idemitsu to leverage its role as a strategic shareholder and team up with other partners to respond swiftly to geopolitical shifts, ensuring a stable, sustainable crude oil flow to the refinery.