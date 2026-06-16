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Kim Long Motor partners with Germany’s ZF Group in automotive technology

Under the agreement, the two sides will pursue broad cooperation in integrating ZF Group’s core components into both internal combustion engine vehicles and electric vehicles (EVs) manufactured by Kim Long Motor.

Representatives of Kim Long Motor and ZF Group sign strategic cooperation agreement on June 15. (Photo: VNA)
Representatives of Kim Long Motor and ZF Group sign strategic cooperation agreement on June 15. (Photo: VNA)

Hue (VNA) – Kim Long Motor Hue JSC (Kim Long Motor), based in Chan May – Lang Co commune of Hue city, and Germany’s automotive technology giant ZF Friedrichshafen AG (ZF Group) on June 15 signed a strategic cooperation agreement, establishing a long-term partnership in drivetrain technology, automotive transmissions and new-energy vehicle solutions.

Under the agreement, the two sides will pursue broad cooperation in integrating ZF Group’s core components into both internal combustion engine vehicles and electric vehicles (EVs) manufactured by Kim Long Motor.

In the first phase, ZF Group will supply its latest-generation six-speed automatic transmissions for Kim Long Motor’s buses. The partnership is expected to enhance the quality, operational stability and fuel efficiency of vehicles bearing the Kim Long Motor brand, strengthening their competitiveness in both domestic and international markets.

In subsequent phases, the two companies will intensify cooperation in the research, development and application of advanced vehicle technologies.

The agreement also places strong emphasis on building a professional after-sales service ecosystem in line with international standards. Kim Long Motor will serve as the after-sales service provider for ZF products in Vietnam, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa and other potential markets. The two sides will work together to establish service standards, develop genuine spare-parts networks and train highly skilled technical personnel, with the goal of maximising vehicle uptime, reducing total ownership costs, and enhancing customer satisfaction.

As part of their long-term vision, the two sides will establish a technical and training centre dedicated to research on automatic transmission systems for conventional vehicles, EVs and other new-energy vehicles. The centre would be a hub for technology transfer, workforce training, product research and development, and support efforts to increase the localisation rate in Vietnam’s automotive industry.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Dao Viet Anh, General Director of Kim Long Motor, described the partnership with ZF Group as a significant milestone in the company’s development and global integration strategy.

He said the incorporation of ZF’s cutting-edge technologies will enable Kim Long vehicles to achieve major improvements in performance, safety and functionality, helping them meet stringent international standards and creating momentum for the export of Vietnamese-branded commercial vehicles to global markets.

Markus Maier, Sales Director of ZF Group, said the cooperation will provide an opportunity to introduce the group’s advanced technologies in drivetrains, vehicle safety, electrification and intelligent connectivity to Vietnam and other promising markets through commercial vehicles manufactured by Kim Long Motor.

He reaffirmed ZF Group’s commitment to working closely with its Vietnamese partner to develop a global-standard after-sales service system to support local customers./.

VNA
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