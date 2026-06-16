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Reference exchange stays stable on June 16

The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,165 VND/USD on June 16, unchanged from the previous day.

The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,165 VND/USD on June 16. (Photo: VNA)
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,165 VND/USD on June 16. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,165 VND/USD on June 16, unchanged from the previous day.

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,423 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,907 VND/USD.

The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks saw mixed fluctuations.

At 8:20 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 26,103 VND/USD, down 20 VND, and the selling rate at 26,423 VND/USD, unchanged from the June 15 morning session.

Meanwhile, BIDV cut the buying rate by 40 VND to 26,103 VND/USD while keeping the selling rate unchanged at 26,423 VND/USD./.

VNA
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