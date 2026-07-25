Key digital technology industry development targets by 2030

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2026–2030: Green economy share of GDP targeted at 10%
The 14th Party Central Committee's recent Conclusion No. 75-KL/TW on environmental protection and proactive response to climate change in the new period has called for the development of climate-resilient urban areas in response to increasingly extreme impacts from nature.
Economic targets for 2030, 2035 and 2045
The Politburo’s Action Programme No. 33-CTr/TW, dated July 28, 2026, sets specific economic targets under the Resolution of the 14th Party Central Committee’s third meeting on reforming Vietnam’s development model, including average annual GDP growth of at least 10% in 2026–2030, 8–8.5% in 2031–2035, and around 7.5% in 2036–2045.
Social targets for 2030, 2035 and 2045
The Politburo’s Action Programme 33, dated July 28, 2026, implementing the Resolution of the 14th Party Central Committee’s third meeting on renewing Vietnam’s development model, sets specific social targets, including a population of around 105.4 million by 2030, 108.3 million by 2035 and 112.9 million by 2045.
500-Day Campaign: 1,715 fallen soldiers’ remains recovered
As of August 12, 2026, 1,715 fallen soldiers’ remains had been recovered under the 500-Day Campaign, launched on March 15 to step up efforts to search for, recover and identify the remains, reaching 24.5% of the target.
Resolution No. 23 harnesses overseas Vietnamese strength for national standing
To further renew and improve the effectiveness of overseas Vietnamese affairs, consolidate the great national unity, enhance international cooperation, and create fresh momentum for Vietnam’s rapid and sustainable development in the new era, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam signed a Politburo resolution on overseas Vietnamese affairs (Resolution No. 23-NQ/TW dated August 2, 2026).
Resolution No. 23 underscores overseas Vietnamese as an integral part of national unity
The Politburo’s Resolution No. 23-NQ/TW, signed by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam on August 2, 2026, aims to renew efforts to engage overseas Vietnamese, strengthen national solidarity and international cooperation, and drive rapid, sustainable national development.
Key highlights of the Viet Nam–New Zealand Joint Statement
Vietnam and New Zealand have issued a joint statement on the occasion of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s state visit to New Zealand from August 12-13.
Seven-month agro-forestry-fishery exports rise 7.5%
In the first seven months of 2026, Vietnam’s agro-forestry-fishery exports were estimated at nearly 42.8 billion USD, up 7.5% year-on-year.
Vietnam’s trade turnover up 28.1% in January-July
Vietnam’s total trade turnover reached 659.58 billion USD in the first seven months of 2026, up 28.1% year on year, with exports rising 21.7% and imports increasing 34.8%. The country recorded a trade deficit of 20.52 billion USD during the period.
Index of Industrial Production expands by 11.4% in January-July
In the first seven months of 2026, the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) rose by 11.4% year-on-year, marking the highest seven-month growth rate recorded in recent years.
July PMI rises to highest level since February 2026
Vietnam’s manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) rose to 52.9 in July, up from 51.8 in June, signalling a significant improvement in the sector’s health from the previous month.
Seven Vietnamese exports surpass 10 billion USD in January-July
In the first seven months of 2026, seven export items recorded turnover exceeding 10 billion USD each, accounting for 69.7% of Vietnam’s total export value. Electronics, computers and components topped the list, with export turnover surpassing 85 billion USD.
Int'l visitors to Vietnam up over 13.8% in first seven months of 2026
Vietnam welcomed more than 13.9 million international visitors in the first seven months of 2026, up 13.8% year-on-year, according to the National Statistics Office under the Ministry of Finance.
Vietnam's outward investment reaches 2.36 billion USD in seven months of 2026
In the first seven months of 2026, Vietnam's total outward investment capital, comprising newly registered and adjusted capital, reached 2.36 billion USD, 4.5 times the figure from the same period last year.
Registered foreign investment in Vietnam rises 58% in first seven months of 2026
As of July 31, Vietnam had attracted a total of 38.06 billion USD in registered foreign investment in the first seven months of the year, up 58% year-on-year.
Vietnam, Thailand deepen Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
Vietnam and Thailand officially established diplomatic relations on August 6, 1976. Since then, bilateral cooperation has expanded rapidly in both scope and depth.
Resolution outlines Vietnam's new development model by 2045
On behalf of the Party Central Committee, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam signed Resolution No. 19-NQ/TW on July 28, 2026 on renovating Vietnam's development model. The resolution aims to help realise the country's aspiration of becoming a high-income developed nation by 2045.
Resolution outlines Vietnam's new development model to 2035
On behalf of the Party Central Committee, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam signed Resolution No. 19-NQ/TW on July 28, 2026 on renovating Vietnam's development model.
Phase 1 of border commune boarding schools to be completed by August 30, 2026
Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau has signed the Prime Minister’s Official Dispatch No. 50/CD-TTg, dated July 20, 2026, urging faster progress and strict quality control in the construction of integrated primary and lower secondary boarding schools in land border communes.
October 15 designated as Vietnam’s annual digital citizen day
The Government has issued Resolution No. 66.22/2026/NQ-CP, dated July 9, 2026, on the development of digital citizens. The resolution will take effect from August 15, 2026, to February 28, 2027. It sets out principles for developing digital citizens, their rights and responsibilities in the digital environment, policies encouraging the use of digital services, and the responsibilities of relevant agencies, organisations and businesses. Notably, the resolution designates October 15 each year as Vietnam's Digital Citizen Day.