Business

Dak Lak focuses on promoting marine-based economy, logistics

With a coastline stretching nearly 189 kilometers, featuring a network of straits, bays, lagoons, and seaports with significant development potential, Dak Lak is well positioned to advance its marine economy, particularly through the harvesting, aquaculture, and processing of high-value seafood products.

A corner of Buon Ma Thuot ward of Dak Lak province. (Photo: VNA)
A corner of Buon Ma Thuot ward of Dak Lak province. (Photo: VNA)

Dak Lak (VNA) – Party General Secretary and State President To Lam's call for integrated management of the seaports, logistics and economic corridors at the opening ceremony of the 14th Party Central Committee's third plenum is reshaping the central province of Dak Lak's development strategy.

Following its its merger with Phu Yen province, Dak Lak now combines the Central Highlands' vast agricultural resources with a long coastline, seaports and coastal economic zones, creating new opportunities for marine-based growth and logistics.

New growth space

Developing the marine economy is a major strategic priority of the Party and State, as clearly set out in Resolution No. 36-NQ/TW, issued on October 22, 2018, by the 12th Party Central Committee on the Strategy for the Sustainable Development of Vietnam’s Marine Economy through 2030, with a vision to 2045.

With a coastline stretching nearly 189 kilometers, featuring a network of straits, bays, lagoons, and seaports with significant development potential, Dak Lak is well positioned to advance its marine economy, particularly through the harvesting, aquaculture, and processing of high-value seafood products.

Its eastern area is home to the South Phu Yen Economic Zone, coastal industrial parks, Bai Goc Port, Vung Ro Port and a logistics network linking the Central Highlands with international markets.

Economist Can Van Luc said Dak Lak is uniquely placed to become a gateway connecting the Central Highlands with the South Central Coast. Strategic infrastructure, including the Khanh Hoa–Buon Ma Thuot Expressway and Buon Ma Thuot and Tuy Hoa airports, could support an integrated value chain spanning raw materials, processing, logistics, seaports and exports.

He urged the province to shift from a raw-material economy towards one driven by deep processing, logistics, marine industries, tourism, renewable energy and digital governance.

Logistics expert Nguyen Thanh Han noted that Dak Lak is the only Central Highlands province with both extensive agricultural production and direct access to seaports. Under Vietnam's national port development plan, the Vung Ro–Bai Goc port complex is expected to expand to 16–17 berths by 2030, enabling it to handle large container and bulk cargo vessels and serve as the Central Highlands' import and export gateway.

The province also boasts major coastal attractions, including Ganh Da Dia, Bai Mon–Mui Dien, Vung Ro Bay and Xuan Dai Bay, offering strong potential for sustainable marine tourism.

Tackling logistics bottlenecks

The provincial Master Plan for 2021–2030, with a vision to 2050, outlines a new spatial development framework comprising three distinct economic regions: the western highlands growth region, the eastern coastal economic growth region, and the transitional midland region.

vnanet-potal-dien-dan-thi-truong-bat-dong-san-giai-doan-moi-8494255.jpg
Economist Can Van Luc (Photo: VNA)

The western highlands growth region consists of 30 communes and wards, stretching from Song Cau through Tuy Hoa to Dong Hoa, including the adjacent maritime area. It is designated for the development of a comprehensive marine economy, metallurgical and petrochemical industries, seaport services, offshore energy, and related sectors.

The province also prioritises the expansion of the South Phu Yen Economic Zone, promoting the development of heavy industrial complexes that leverage the advantages of deep-water seaports, including oil refining and petrochemicals, crude oil storage facilities, metallurgy, clean energy, and high-tech industries.

Dak Lak has planned 12 logistics centres covering about 1,000ha, linked with inland ports, industrial parks, Vung Ro and Bai Goc ports, Buon Ma Thuot and Tuy Hoa airports, and key transport routes.

However, major bottlenecks remain. Planned logistics hubs have yet to be completed, while cold storage, bonded warehouses, inland container depots and professional logistics services remain limited. Industrial infrastructure is still incomplete, links between production areas, processors and logistics providers are weak, and digital supply-chain management remains underdeveloped.

According to the provincial Department of Industry and Trade, logistics has become a strategic asset rather than simply a transport service. It will determine the province's ability to integrate into global value chains by reducing logistics costs, attracting investment in deep processing and supporting direct exports through its ports.

The department called for specialised logistics centres serving coffee, durian, fruit, seafood and food processing, greater digitalisation of supply chains, and stronger investment from major logistics and export companies. Better integration of raw material production, deep processing, logistics, seaports and international markets, it said, would help establish Dak Lak as a processing, logistics and export hub for the Central Highlands while supporting sustainable economic growth./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 79 #Kinh tế nhà nước #NQ79 #Party General Secretary and State President To Lam #Dak Lak #marine-based growth #South Phu Yen Economic Zone Dak Lak
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in action

State economy - Facilitating development

Vietnam - New era

Related News

Hai Phong Port ensures a smooth flow of goods (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam upgrades seaport network to strengthen maritime competitiveness

The country's growing maritime standing was highlighted in the Container Port Performance Index (CPPI) 2025, jointly released by the World Bank (WB) and S&P Global Market Intelligence. For the second consecutive year, Cai Mep Port and Hai Phong Port ranked among the world's 20 most efficient container ports, with Cai Mep placed 11th and Hai Phong 13th.

See more

An aircraft of Vietjet (Photo: VietnamPlus)

Vietjet resumes five routes to Da Lat

A Vietjet representative said the resumption of multiple routes will provide more convenient travel options for residents and tourists while restoring Lam Dong's direct air connectivity with economic and tourism centres across the country.

Delegates at the launch of the air route linking the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and Da Lat in the central province of Lam Dong on August 19. (Photo: VNA)

Daily Can Tho-Da Lat flight service launched

VASCO, a member of Vietnam Airlines Group, officially launched an air route linking the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and Da Lat in the central province of Lam Dong on August 19, expected to provide more travel options for people in the Mekong Delta while expanding tourism and trade links between the southern region and the Central Highlands.

Can Gio protective forest spans four communes — Can Gio, Binh Khanh, An Thoi Dong and Thanh An of Ho Chi Minh City - creating potential for the development of the carbon credit market. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City businesses eye opportunities from carbon market

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Le Cong Thanh said Vietnam is shifting from policy development and refinement to the implementation and operation of the carbon market. The domestic carbon exchange began pilot operations on June 29, 2026, providing a platform for trading greenhouse gas emission allowances and carbon credits.

Visitors learn about a robot model designed to care for the elderly at Qualcomm’s booth. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City hosts International Innovation Forum and Exhibition 2026

InnoEx 2026 focuses on major shifts reshaping the global economy, including artificial intelligence (AI), data, automation, green transition, international trade and new business models. It also provides a platform connecting businesses, startups, investors and solution providers, facilitating partnerships, investment and access to knowledge and technologies.

Vietjet launches a series of new routes connecting Vietnam with Cebu and Clark (Philippines), Chiang Mai (Thailand), and Osaka (Japan). (Photo: Vietjet)

Vietjet expands flight network in Philippines, Thailand

To celebrate these new services, from August 18 to 20, 2026, passengers can enjoy the opportunity to book Eco tickets from 0 VND (excluding taxes and fees), along with 20% off SkyBoss and Deluxe tickets using promo code HIVJ20, opening the door to exciting destinations across Asia.

Vietnamese manufacturers’ production capacity, product quality and reliability are helping strengthen their position in US retail supply chains (Illustrative image, Source: VNA)

US retailers widen sourcing drive in Vietnam

Despite tariff changes and major shifts in global supply chains, US buyers continue to value Vietnamese suppliers. In the first seven months of this year, the US remained Vietnam’s largest export market, with export turnover reaching 104.7 billion USD, up 23% year-on-year.

Vinachem affirms its position as a leading chemical enterprise at the Autumn Fair 2025 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese enterprises renew growth model to move up global value chains

The resolution identifies enterprises as the centre of the renewal process, urging them to shift from cost-based competition to productivity, technology, quality and market responsiveness; from operating independently to joining industrial ecosystems; and from participating in value chains to mastering and eventually leading them.

Key export sectors such as textiles – garments, footwear and furniture, along with many signature products of Da Nang, have strong potential to expand their markets through online export channels. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang seeks to boost online exports

To help businesses go global, Da Nang is shifting from supporting individual online activities to developing an integrated ecosystem covering products, branding, platforms, payments, logistics, legal issues and market information. This is also part of the city’s e-commerce development orientation for 2026-2030, which identifies e-commerce as an important component of the digital economy.