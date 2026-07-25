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Lien Khuong International Airport set to reopen on August 19

Once operations stabilise, Lien Khuong International Airport in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong is projected to serve approximately 6,800 passengers a day, nearly 1,000 more than before its temporary closure. Passenger throughput during the final four months of 2026 is forecast to reach around 816,000.

Lien Khuong International Airport is expected to provide a major boost to Lam Dong's tourism after August 19. (Photo published by VNA)
Lien Khuong International Airport is expected to provide a major boost to Lam Dong's tourism after August 19. (Photo published by VNA)

Lam Dong (VNA) – Lien Khuong International Airport in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong began calibration flights on July 23 to test its navigation aids and airfield lighting system following a major infrastructure upgrade, marking a key step toward its planned reopening on August 19.

Approved by the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV), the calibration programme will run through July 28 to evaluate the performance of newly installed navigation equipment, lighting systems and other technical facilities, ensuring they meet aviation safety standards before commercial operations resume.

During the testing period, the airport is coordinating with the Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation, the Southern Airports Authority and other relevant agencies to oversee flight operations, security and technical procedures. The calibration results will form the basis for the CAAV to certify the upgraded facilities and authorise the airport's return to service.

Preparations are also underway for the resumption of commercial flights. From August 19, the airport is expected to operate 36–40 flights a day, connecting Da Lat with Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Da Nang, Vinh, Can Tho and Hai Phong. The Da Lat–Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) route is also scheduled to resume with eight flights per week.

On the first day of operation, the airport is expected to handle around 28 flight movements. Once operations stabilise, it is projected to serve approximately 6,800 passengers a day, nearly 1,000 more than before its temporary closure. Passenger throughput during the final four months of 2026 is forecast to reach around 816,000.

Looking ahead, Lam Dong is working to launch or restore international routes linking Da Lat with the Republic of Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan (China), China, Japan and Hong Kong (China), as part of its strategy to develop the city into a year-round international tourism destination.

With at least six domestic routes and one international expected to be in operation after the reopening, the upgraded airport is set to significantly improve regional connectivity, strengthen tourism and trade, and support the socio-economic development of Lam Dong province and the Central Highlands. The upgraded facilities will also enable the airport to accommodate more modern aircraft while enhancing operational efficiency and passenger services./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #NQ 59 - BT #Lien Khuong International Airport #August 19
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