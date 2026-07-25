Business

Vietnam's flagship logistics exhibition returns with smart, sustainable focus

The exhibition comes as Vietnam cements its position as one of Asia's fastest-growing manufacturing and logistics hubs, with demand increasing for more integrated, technology-driven supply chain solutions. It also reflects the sector's ongoing push towards greater competitiveness and deeper participation in global value chains.

The fourth Vietnam International Logistics Exhibition (VILOG 2026) will take place in Ho Chi Minh City from July 30 to August 1, 2026. (Illustrative photo: vilog.vn)
The fourth Vietnam International Logistics Exhibition (VILOG 2026) will take place in Ho Chi Minh City from July 30 to August 1, 2026. (Illustrative photo: vilog.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The fourth Vietnam International Logistics Exhibition (VILOG 2026) will take place in Ho Chi Minh City from July 30 to August 1, bringing together 450 exhibitors from 22 countries and territories across more than 550 booths. Organisers expect the event to welcome over 25,000 trade visitors.

With its theme focusing on smart and sustainable development, VILOG 2026 is set to strengthen its role as Vietnam's leading logistics trade platform, connecting businesses, technology providers and global supply chains while showcasing the latest industry innovations.

The exhibition comes as Vietnam cements its position as one of Asia's fastest-growing manufacturing and logistics hubs, with demand increasing for more integrated, technology-driven supply chain solutions. It also reflects the sector's ongoing push towards greater competitiveness and deeper participation in global value chains.

Supporting Vietnam's logistics services development strategy for 2025–2035, with a vision to 2050, the event places digital transformation, innovation and green logistics at its core, promoting the development of a smarter, more efficient logistics ecosystem.

This year's exhibition will bring together leading logistics firms, seaport operators, transport companies and international freight forwarders, alongside technology providers specialising in robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), forklifts, commercial vehicles, smart warehousing systems and automation solutions. The showcase is expected to provide a comprehensive snapshot of next-generation logistics and intelligent supply chain technologies.

Among the event's highlights is the participation of major global logistics associations and networks, including WCA, JCtrans, WIFFA, CIFA and TCCA, together with prominent companies such as Gemadept, ITL Group, Transimex, Long An International Port, Konoike Vinatrans Logistics, Nissin-inotrans International Logistics and Jinjiang Shipping Logistics.

Reflecting the industry's rapid digital transformation, exhibitors will present a wide range of smart logistics solutions, from warehouse robots, electric forklifts and automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), AI-powered systems, intelligent warehouses, cargo-handling equipment and next-generation transport vehicles. Featured exhibitors include Hyundai Thanh Cong Commercial Vehicle (HTCV), ISUZU, Hangcha, XCMG, Vinatech Group and Tan Thanh Container.

Beyond the exhibition floor, VILOG 2026 will host an extensive programme of forums, seminars and business-matching activities. The inaugural ASEAN–Vietnam Logistics Forum 2026 will headline the agenda, alongside workshops on air cargo, networking sessions connecting logistics providers with fruit and vegetable exporters, a Smart & Green Logistics discussion, and specialised seminars on cold chain logistics, green logistics, AI, automation and the digital workforce.

Visitors will also have access to VILOG Talk, a networking platform linking solution providers, industry experts and businesses, and the VILOG Insight Tour, which offers guided visits to AJ Total Vietnam Cold Storage and Tan Cang Hiep Phuoc Port.

VILOG 2026 will run concurrently with the Vietnam International Cold Chain Exhibition (Viet Cold Chain) and the Vietnam International Robot & Smart Factory Expo (ROBOTEX), creating an integrated exhibition platform spanning logistics technologies, infrastructure, equipment and smart supply chain operations./.

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