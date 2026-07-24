Sci-Tech

Technology forum to spotlight digital transformation in hospitality, tourism

HORECFEX Vietnam 2026 will take place on August 20–21 at the Ariyana International Convention Centre in the central city of Da Nang, showcase digital solutions and innovation aimed at improving efficiency and competitiveness across Vietnam's hospitality and tourism industry.

Delegates at a conference to announce the HORECFEX Vietnam 2026 experience virtual reality technologies serving the tourism industry at the Forum's launch event. (Photo: VNA)
Delegates at a conference to announce the HORECFEX Vietnam 2026 experience virtual reality technologies serving the tourism industry at the Forum's launch event. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – A technology forum set for August in the central city of Da Nang will showcase digital solutions and innovation aimed at improving efficiency and competitiveness across Vietnam's hospitality and tourism industry.

Organisers announced on July 23 that HORECFEX Vietnam 2026 will take place on August 20–21 at the Ariyana International Convention Centre, bringing together businesses, policymakers, technology providers and industry experts.

The event comes as Vietnam accelerates implementation of the Politburo's Resolution No. 57 on science, technology, innovation and national digital transformation, with AI, data and emerging technologies expected to play a growing role in enhancing tourism services, operational efficiency, smart destinations and sustainable development.

Held under the theme "ALL YOU NEED – Knowledge, Technology, Supply and Connectivity," the forum will feature nearly 100 exhibitors, more than 40 discussion sessions and 55 speakers from 20 countries.

Discussions will focus on AI applications, hotel management, revenue optimisation, sales and marketing, sustainability, food and beverage (F&B) operations, and workforce development.

The event will also showcase technologies for hotels, resorts, restaurants and tourism businesses, including AI, automation, data management, smart rooms, energy management and sustainable operating solutions. Business-to-business (B2B) networking sessions will connect investors, operators, suppliers and international partners.

HORECFEX Vietnam Chairman Nguyen Duc Quynh said technology and AI can help businesses improve governance and service quality, but stressed that people remain central to delivering memorable guest experiences.

With organisation coordination from the Vietnam Hotel Association, HORECFEX aims to become an annual platform promoting digital transformation, innovation, service quality and international business partnerships in support of a smarter and more sustainable tourism industry./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 57 #NQ 57 #Vietnam's hospitality industry #Vietnam tourism #HORECFEX Vietnam 2026 #F&B
Follow VietnamPlus

Digital transformation

Related News

With just a smartphone, travellers can search for and book a variety of travel services for their journey. (Photo: VNA)

Digital transformation – a lever for building a smart tourism ecosystem

In recent years, digital transformation has become a common feature in socio-economic development strategies. For tourism – a multi-sector, experience-driven industry closely tied to information – digitalisation is no longer a trend but an inevitable requirement to enhance competitiveness and ensure sustainable development.

See more

Israeli experts introduce several areas with potential for cooperation, including AI, cybersecurity, quantum technology, data, health technology and the application of artificial intelligence in businesses. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Israel explore stronger cooperation in technology, innovation

During the meeting, Ambassador Nguyen Ky Son said science, technology, innovation and artificial intelligence (AI) are becoming key drivers of Vietnam’s development, stressing that the application of AI and emerging technologies must go hand in hand with data security and safety.

The report “Vietnam’s Technological Leap: Sources of Success and Limitations” (Photo: screenshot)

Vietnam makes significant technological progress thanks to open-door policy: Russian expert

Dezhina, a senior researcher at the Institute of Sociology under the Federal Research Center of the Russian Academy of Sciences, said the rapid development of Vietnam’s services sector and knowledge-based industries represents a technological leap driven largely by foreign investment and government policies aimed at developing infrastructure, boosting exports and attracting FDI.

The Da Nang People’s Committee presents awards to the Top 10 projects in the Student Category of the Da Nang Innovation and Startup Competition at SURF 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang runs biggest annual startup event

Themed “A New Era of Growth – Pioneering Innovation”, the festival focused on expanding international connectivity, promoting cross-border investment cooperation and highlighting strategic technology sectors such as artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, digital technology, blockchain, green technology and digital transformation.

Personnel responsible for safeguarding national digital sovereignty in cyberspace maintain a serious and focused working spirit at all times (Photo: VNA)

Protecting national security amid digital transformation, cyberspace

Cybersecurity, information security and data security risks must be identified and addressed early and from afar, with appropriate defensive measures ready to neutralise threats and protect national interests in cyberspace, said Lieutenant General Le Xuan Minh, Director of the Ministry of Public Security’s Department of Cybersecurity and Hi-tech Crime Prevention (A05).

The leadership of the Institute of Robotics and Artificial Intelligence is introduced. (Photo:VNA)

Mekong Delta launches first robotics, AI research institute

Dr. Nguyen Van Quang, Rector of Nam Can Tho University, said the university is developing a value chain covering training, research, technology development, testing, technology transfer and commercialisation. The model is designed to link research more closely with practical needs, ensuring that technologies generate products and products create value for society.

Participants pose for a photo at the launch of the Daegu innovation space in Da Nang city. (Photo: VNA)

Daegu innovation space opens in Da Nang

The Daegu technology and innovation space in Da Nang will introduce Daegu’s outstanding technologies, innovative products and solutions while serving as a bridge connecting businesses, research institutes, universities and startup communities from the two cities.

The virtual assistant interface on the reception robot in Lai Hoa commune. (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho builds smart, modern administration through AI application

Amid efforts to accelerate national digital transformation, localities in Can Tho city are integrating modern technologies into State administration. Beyond conventional software and online platforms, artificial intelligence (AI) is being incorporated into public administrative service processes, leading to tangible improvements in service of people and businesses.

Delegates at the opening ceremony of Conviction 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City urged to lead in developing, testing new technology models: Deputy PM

Conviction 2026, a national-level forum on Digital Assets and Artificial Intelligence, which opened in Ho Chi Minh City on August 14, brings together representatives from State management agencies, technology companies, financial institutions, investment funds, experts, research institutes, universities and domestic and international partners, creating opportunities to connect policies, technology, resources and markets, according to Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung.

Students at the Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology – Vietnam National University, Ho Chi Minh City, practice applying advanced technologies (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam taps global expertise to develop world-class AI workforce

The network aims to attract global Vietnamese AI talents, strengthen links among research institutions, businesses and experts to form strong research teams and promote commercialisation, while mobilising experts to advise on policies and key national AI programmes and projects.

Vietnam moves to build quantum workforce

Vietnam moves to build quantum workforce

As the country's science, technology and innovation hub, Ho Chi Minh City is now scrambling to build capacity for the quantum age, with workforce development at the centre of its push to seize future opportunities.

At the Vietnam – Japan Innovation Forum 2026 (Photo: tapchikinhtetaichinh.vn)

Vietnam – Japan Innovation Forum 2026 drives new models

NIC Deputy Director Hoang Trung Hieu shared that Vietnam is working to gradually make science, technology, and innovation its main growth drivers. Along the way, Japan stands out as one of its key partners, bringing strong capabilities in sci-tech, industry, and workforce, along with an extensive network of companies, research institutes, and universities.