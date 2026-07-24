Technology forum to spotlight digital transformation in hospitality, tourism

Da Nang (VNA) – A technology forum set for August in the central city of Da Nang will showcase digital solutions and innovation aimed at improving efficiency and competitiveness across Vietnam's hospitality and tourism industry.



Organisers announced on July 23 that HORECFEX Vietnam 2026 will take place on August 20–21 at the Ariyana International Convention Centre, bringing together businesses, policymakers, technology providers and industry experts.



The event comes as Vietnam accelerates implementation of the Politburo's Resolution No. 57 on science, technology, innovation and national digital transformation, with AI, data and emerging technologies expected to play a growing role in enhancing tourism services, operational efficiency, smart destinations and sustainable development.



Held under the theme "ALL YOU NEED – Knowledge, Technology, Supply and Connectivity," the forum will feature nearly 100 exhibitors, more than 40 discussion sessions and 55 speakers from 20 countries.

Discussions will focus on AI applications, hotel management, revenue optimisation, sales and marketing, sustainability, food and beverage (F&B) operations, and workforce development.



The event will also showcase technologies for hotels, resorts, restaurants and tourism businesses, including AI, automation, data management, smart rooms, energy management and sustainable operating solutions. Business-to-business (B2B) networking sessions will connect investors, operators, suppliers and international partners.



HORECFEX Vietnam Chairman Nguyen Duc Quynh said technology and AI can help businesses improve governance and service quality, but stressed that people remain central to delivering memorable guest experiences.



With organisation coordination from the Vietnam Hotel Association, HORECFEX aims to become an annual platform promoting digital transformation, innovation, service quality and international business partnerships in support of a smarter and more sustainable tourism industry./.