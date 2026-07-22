Vietnam can deepen role in global semiconductor supply chain: Taiwan-based expert

Beijing (VNA) – Vietnam is well-placed to embed itself more deeply into the global semiconductor value chain if it can capitalise on its competitive edges and develop a suitable ecosystem, according to experts.

Vietnam’s biggest takeaway from Taiwan isn’t just cutting-edge technology alone, but how to build an entire semiconductor ecosystem from the ground up, said Dr. Vo Duc Thang, Assistant Professor at the National Taiwan University of Science and Technology (Taiwan Tech) and President of the Vietnam Innovative and Intellectual Network in Taiwan (China) (VIN Taiwan) told the Vietnam News Agency.

Taiwan is a linchpin of the global tech supply chain. It dominates not just chip manufacturing but spans IC design, fabrication, packaging, testing, and the production of servers and artificial intelligence (AI) systems. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) alone commands roughly 70% of the global semiconductor foundry market.

Thang, a driver of Vietnam-Taiwan education and high-tech cooperation, credited Taiwan’s success to tight coordination among authorities, research institutes, universities and enterprises. Drawing on Taiwan's experience, Vietnam should pursue long-term investment, focus on segments where it has real comparative edges, and forge effective partnership mechanisms among the State, universities, research institutes and businesses, he said.

Commenting on Vietnam's strengths, Thang noted that the country has charted a clear path with its semiconductor strategy through 2030 and vision to 2050, targeting at least 50,000 university-trained professionals by 2030. Vietnam also benefits from a young workforce with solid foundations in math, physics, electrical and electronic engineering, information technology and automation. A growing roster of global tech firms has also helped it scale up activities in chip design, packaging, testing, and component production.

Still, he flagged four critical bottlenecks. The first is workforce quality. Vietnam lacks not just engineering graduates but seasoned talent in chip design, materials, equipment, process technology and fab management.

The second is training gap. Many university courses still lack modern labs, specialised chip design software, or lecturers with real industry experience.

The third is an underdeveloped supporting industry. A single fab depends on hundreds of suppliers of ultra-pure chemicals, industrial gases, materials, precision components, equipment, software and engineering services where Vietnam’s capabilities are thin.

The fourth is the need for robust infrastructure and a stable, long-term investment climate. That means reliable power, ultra-pure water, logistics, strong IP protection and transparent investment rules.

For now, Vietnam should stick to areas that fit its existing strengths, such as IC design, packaging, testing, and making supporting equipment and materials before chasing more capital-intensive, advanced manufacturing, Thang said.

He also put a spotlight on the bridging role of Vietnamese professionals working in Taiwan. Beyond transferring knowledge, they can connect universities with companies, support workforce training, drive joint research, bring in technology partners, and offer policy advice on building the semiconductor industry.

According to him, VIN Taiwan now counts more than 100 official members and a network of roughly 4,000 Vietnamese scientists, engineers, entrepreneurs, researchers and students across Taiwan. Its next step is building an expert database, advancing research collaboration, talent development and technology transfer, all aimed at pulling Vietnam deeper into the global chip supply chain./.

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