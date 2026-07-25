Business

Vietnam, Bloomberg seek deeper ties to boost financial market development

Both sides agreed to foster comprehensive collaboration to better connect Vietnam’s financial market with the global ecosystem.

Deputy Minister of Finance Tran Quoc Phuong holds a working session with Bing Li, Head of Asia-Pacific for Bloomberg in Hanoi. (Photo: tapchitaichinh.vn)
Deputy Minister of Finance Tran Quoc Phuong holds a working session with Bing Li, Head of Asia-Pacific for Bloomberg in Hanoi. (Photo: tapchitaichinh.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) — Deputy Minister of Finance Tran Quoc Phuong held a working session with Bing Li, Head of Asia-Pacific for Bloomberg, in Hanoi to discuss bilateral cooperation in financial market development, international investor connectivity, and preparations for APEC 2027.

Both sides agreed to foster comprehensive collaboration to better connect Vietnam’s financial market with the global ecosystem.

At the working session, Phuong highlighted Bloomberg’s extensive global scale and network, and expressed his high expectations that two sides will expand partnership across multiple domains, particularly in advancing Vietnam's financial market infrastructure.

Phuong emphasised that Vietnam is pressing ahead with the development of the International Financial Centre in Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang. While the regulatory framework and organisational structure are gradually taking shape, their successful operation requires high-quality human resources, financial technology (fintech) capabilities, and direct integration into global capital markets. The centre is envisioned as an international gateway facilitating two-way capital flows between Vietnam and the world.

Regarding APEC 2027, which Vietnam will host, Phuong noted that the Ministry of Finance will lead several key events, including deputy-ministerial and ministerial meetings, as well as specialised capital market discussions. He invited Bloomberg to partner with the ministry by sharing international expertise, offering media support, and promoting Vietnam’s initiatives to the global financial community.

Furthermore, the ministry is currently drafting a master scheme for the development of Vietnam's financial market. Phuong welcomed Bloomberg’s technical insights during the drafting process and reaffirmed the ministry's readiness to cooperate in linking foreign investors with the domestic market.

For his part, Bing noted that 2026 marks 30 years of Bloomberg’s presence in Vietnam. He affirmed the group’s commitment to long-term collaboration across frontier sectors such as fintech, artificial intelligence, education, and financial community development.

On APEC 2027, Bing Li said Bloomberg stands ready to mobilise its full range of resources to support Vietnam, from media coverage and technological capabilities to sharing international expertise and connecting the country with the global investment community.

Bloomberg looks forward to a long-term partnership with Vietnam in pioneering fields like fintech, AI, education, and financial market ecosystem building, he said./.

VNA
#Bloomberg #IFC #finance market #international investor connectivity #APEC 2027 #NQ 59 - BT
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