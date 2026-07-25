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DHL begins work on 71 million USD logistics campus in Hung Yen

The DHL North Logistics Campus will provide direct access to the Ha Noi-Hai Phong Expressway, linking Noi Bai International Airport, Hanoi, and Hai Phong Port, the largest deep-sea port in northern Vietnam, according to the company.

Bertrand Juvigny, Managing Director of DHL Supply Chain Vietnam, speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)
Bertrand Juvigny, Managing Director of DHL Supply Chain Vietnam, speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Hung Yen (VNA) - DHL Supply Chain on July 24 broke ground on a logistics campus, worth 63 million EUR (71.69 million USD), in the northern province of Hung Yen.

The DHL North Logistics Campus will provide direct access to the Ha Noi-Hai Phong Expressway, linking Noi Bai International Airport, Hanoi, and Hai Phong Port, the largest deep-sea port in northern Vietnam, according to the company.

The investment comes as Vietnam continues to attract global manufacturers and expand its role in international trade, supported by strong exports, broad free trade agreements and rising foreign direct investment.

"Vietnam continues to be one of the most exciting growth markets in the region and this investment reflects our confidence in its future," said Steve Walker, CEO of DHL Supply Chain's Thailand-Vietnam Cluster.

Walker said Vietnam was expected to record the world's fourth-largest increase in merchandise trade volume between 2026 and 2030, behind only China, India and the US, with trade projected to grow by about 6% annually over the period.

Exports account for about 87% of Vietnam's gross domestic product, making it one of the world's most export-oriented economies, while the country's extensive network of free trade agreements continued to strengthen its appeal as a manufacturing and supply chain hub, he said.

"These are the reasons why DHL Supply Chain is investing in Vietnam, which we see as one of our key growth countries globally."

The logistics campus will span more than 82,500 square metres. The first phase, scheduled for completion in the first half of 2027, will provide about 41,180 square metres of warehouse space, while the second phase is planned to begin construction in the second half of 2028.

The facility will serve sectors including technology, automotive, industrial manufacturing, retail, consumer goods, healthcare and life sciences, according to Walker.

"The latest DHL Global Connectedness Report highlights Vietnam's rising importance in global trade," said Bertrand Juvigny, Managing Director of DHL Supply Chain Vietnam.

Trade is Vietnam's strongest pillar of global connectedness, ranking ninth worldwide, and the country is projected to record the world's fourth-largest absolute increase in merchandise trade between 2026 and 2030, reinforcing DHL's confidence in its long-term prospects, Juvigny said.

"This investment reflects our strong growth ambitions in Vietnam and our determination to continue building world-class logistics infrastructure to support economic development, attract investment, create jobs, and strengthen supply chains across the region," he said.

He added that Hung Yen was emerging as one of northern Vietnam's most strategic manufacturing and logistics locations and the campus would bring DHL closer to its customers and the region's key growth corridors.

The Hung Yen project will be DHL Supply Chain's largest premium Grade-A logistics campus in Southeast Asia and reflects the company's long-term commitment to expanding logistics infrastructure in Vietnam, he said.

The investment also aligns with Vietnam's logistics development strategy for 2025-35, which prioritises modern logistics infrastructure through large-scale logistics hubs, upgraded ports, airports and rail links, as well as smart warehousing and green logistics to improve supply chain efficiency.

Lam Duc Thuan, deputy head of the provincial Industrial Parks Management Board, said the project would help strengthen logistics infrastructure, improve warehousing and distribution services and support manufacturers operating in the province's industrial parks.

He said provincial authorities would continue supporting the project's implementation and facilitate long-term investment in the province./.

VNA
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