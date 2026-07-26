Vietnamese leaders congratulate Cuba on 73rd anniversary of Moncada Barracks attack

Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam on July 26 sent a congratulatory message to Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of Cuba on the occasion of the 73rd anniversary of the attack on the Moncada Barracks (July 26, 1953 – 2026).

The same day, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung extended a messages of greetings to his Cuban counterpart Manuel Marrero Cruz, while National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man cabled a message of congratulations to President of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernández.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung also offered greetings to his Cuban counterpart Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla on the anniversary./.

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