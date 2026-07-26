Politics

Hue City People’s Committee has new Chairman

Thanh pledged to make every effort and work with dedication, together with the municipal People’s Committee, to lead and implement all areas of work, particularly implementing resolutions of the municipal Party Organisation and People’s Council, action programmes and plans, contributing to promoting the city’s development.

Chairman of the Hue City People’s Committee Le Tri Thanh speaks at the session. (Photo: VNA)
Chairman of the Hue City People’s Committee Le Tri Thanh speaks at the session. (Photo: VNA)

Hue (VNA) - Le Tri Thanh, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Hue city, was elected as Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee on July 26, receiving unanimous support from all 50 delegates present at the second thematic session of the municipal People’s Council for the 2026 – 2031 term.

Speaking after his election, Thanh pledged to make every effort and work with dedication, together with the municipal People’s Committee, to lead and implement all areas of work, particularly implementing resolutions of the municipal Party Organisation and People’s Council, action programmes and plans, contributing to promoting the city’s development.

At the session, the municipal People’s Council also relieved Nguyen Khac Toan of the post of Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee for the 2026-2031 tenure as he was transferred to another position.

Earlier the same day, the municipal Party Committee held a conference to announce a decision of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat on personnel work.

Accordingly, Thanh was relieved of his positions as Deputy Secretary of the Da Nang City Party Committee and Chairman of the municipal Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, as well as other related posts. He was assigned to join the Hue City Party Committee and its Standing Board and hold the post of Deputy Secretary of the Hue City Party Committee for the 2025-2030 tenure./.

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