☕ Afternoon briefing on July 24

Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.



- Vietnam has called for a comprehensive, long-term and country-specific approach that integrates natural resource management into conflict prevention, peacebuilding and post-conflict reconstruction efforts, while ensuring that resource-owning countries and communities fully benefit from their legitimate natural wealth.



Speaking at a high-level open debate of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in New York on July 22, Minister Counsellor Nguyen Hai Luu, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, highlighted the growing link between natural resources, global peace and security, particularly amid the energy transition and climate change. Read full story



- Vietnam aims to develop its international financial centre into a major driver for mobilising, allocating and using effectively domestic and international financial resources, helping to promote rapid and sustainable growth, and gradually enhance the country’s position and role in regional and global financial networks, under a development plan through 2035.



Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang, Chairman of the Executive Council for the Vietnam International Financial Centre (IFC) (IFC), signed a decision on July 22, approving the development plan for the centre through 2035. Read full story



- In his keynote address at the third plenum of the 14th Party Central Committee on July 20, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam stressed that the meeting must turn the strategic directions set forth by the 14th National Party Congress into concrete policies to unlock the country's development resources with the first step being a shift from restructuring the organisational apparatus to improving the leadership and governance capacity and operational effectiveness of the Party, the State, and the political system.



More than a year after Vietnam embarked on its sweeping administrative restructuring, the country's governance system has undergone significant changes. The administrative apparatus at all levels has been streamlined, intermediate layers reduced, and the functions, responsibilities and authority of state agencies gradually clarified. Greater decentralisation has also strengthened the role of grassroots authorities. Read full story



- Towards the upcoming 33rd National Diplomatic Conference and the 22nd National Conference on Foreign Affairs, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ngo Le Van has written an article on innovating people-to-people diplomacy to contribute to building the overall strength of Vietnam's diplomacy.



In his article, Van affirmed that throughout its history of nation building and defence, the Vietnamese people have always valued peace, humanity, and righteousness, taking sincerity, loyalty, and trust as the foundation in relations with other nations. Read full story



- Fifty years after the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC) was signed and 31 years since Vietnam joined the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the treaty’s core principles of dialogue, respect for sovereignty, peaceful settlement of disputes and mutually beneficial cooperation continue to demonstrate their enduring relevance.



Serving not only as a cornerstone of the ASEAN Community, the TAC has also enabled member states, including Vietnam, to reinforce regional solidarity, uphold ASEAN centrality and respond effectively to an evolving strategic landscape. Read full story



- Vietnam has demonstrated remarkable consistency in upholding ASEAN’s fundamental principles and served as a “bridge-builder” that helps narrow differences and strengthen consensus among member states, a Malaysian expert has said.



In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Malaysia, Collins Chong Yew Keat, a foreign affairs, security and strategy analyst at the University of Malaya, said as ASEAN embarks on a new chapter with the implementation of the ASEAN Community Vision 2045, Vietnam is emerging not merely as an active member but as a key player in shaping the bloc’s future. Read full story



- Vietnam has launched a new project to accelerate the phaseout of ozone-depleting substances and climate-warming refrigerants under the Montreal Protocol, thereby supporting the country's transition to greener cooling technologies and its net-zero target.



The project, unveiled at a workshop in Hanoi on July 24 by the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment in partnership with the World Bank and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), is funded with grants from the Montreal Protocol's Multilateral Fund. Read full story

A conveyor system transports processed rice for export. (Photo: VNA)

- Vietnam had exported 5.3 million tonnes of rice, raking in 2.52 billion USD in revenue by July 15, according to the National Statistics Office (NSO).



The country exported 769,000 tonnes of rice in June, earning 376 million USD, a sharp increase of 47.9% in volume and 37.3% in value compared with the same period last year./. Read full story