President of Cambodian National Assembly to visit Vietnam next week

Hanoi (VNA) – President of the Cambodian National Assembly Samdech Khuon Sudary will pay an official visit to Vietnam from July 27 - 29.
The visit will be made at the invitation of Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man./.
Vietnam, Cambodia strengthen cooperation to build friendly border
Secretary of the Dak Lak Party Committee Luong Nguyen Minh Triet stressed that fostering friendship and cooperation with Cambodia's Mondulkiri province was both a political responsibility and a practical requirement for development.