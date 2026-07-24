Politics

☀️ Morning digest on July 24

The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

☀️ Morning digest on July 24

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang on July 23 received newly appointed US Ambassador to Vietnam Jennifer Wicks on the occasion of the latter's assumption of office.

Congratulating Wicks on her appointment, Hang expressed confidence that, with her extensive experience in the US administration, the ambassador will have a successful tenure and make important contributions to advancing the Vietnam–US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in a stable, substantive and effective manner. Read full story

- Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung held separate bilateral meetings with Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Maria Theresa Lazaro, Vice-President of the European Commission and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, and Norwegian Minister of Foreign Affairs Espen Barth Eide, on the sidelines of the 59th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM-59) and related meetings in the Philippines on July 23.

During his meeting with Lazaro, the two ministers welcomed the positive progress in the Vietnam–Philippines enhanced strategic partnership and the increasingly close coordination between the two foreign ministries, particularly in successfully organising the recent visit to the Philippines by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam. Read full story

- Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung attended and addressed the 14th Mekong–Republic of Korea Foreign (RoK) Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Manila, the Philippines, on July 23, as part of the 59th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM-59) and related meetings.

In his remarks, Trung commended the tangible achievements of Mekong–RoK cooperation over the past 15 years, as well as the RoK's long-term commitment to the Mekong sub-region. Read full story

- Vietnam has called on parties concerned to exercise restraint, act in accordance with international law, and fully implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC), Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said at the ministry’s regular press briefing on July 23.

Responding to a reporter's question about recent clashes around Bai Co May (internationally known as Second Thomas Shoal) in the East Sea, Hang said Vietnam urged the parties concerned to act with restraint, respect the sovereign rights and jurisdiction of coastal states over their exclusive economic zones and continental shelves as established in accordance with the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and fully and effectively implement the DOC. Read full story

- Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung called on East Asia Summit (EAS) countries to prioritise practical cooperation in areas that directly benefit people, including energy, digital transformation, cybersecurity, and the fight against transnational crime, cybercrime and online scams, while addressing the 16th EAS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Manila, the Philippines, on July 23.

Trung highlighted ASEAN’s centrality as the foundation for bringing together EAS leaders to engage in frank dialogue on strategic issues, manage differences, build trust and seek common interests. Read full story

sing1.jpg
Leaders of ASEAN member states' education ministries launch the ASEAN Education Work Plan 2026–2030. (Photo: VNA)

- Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Education and Training Le Quan attended the 14th ASEAN Education Ministers’ Meeting (ASED 14), the 8th ASEAN Plus Three Education Ministers’ Meeting, and the 8th East Asia Summit (EAS) Education Ministers’ Meeting on July 22 and 23 in Singapore, which is assuming the ASEAN Chairmanship in Education for the 2026–2027 period.

Opening ASED 14 and related meetings, Singaporean Minister for Education Desmond Lee underscored the vital role of education in fostering a shared regional identity and promoting mutual understanding among ASEAN’s diverse cultures, religions and ethnic communities. He noted that education also plays a critical role in helping societies respond to evolving geopolitical dynamics, economic transformation and rapid technological advances, particularly the rise of artificial intelligence (AI). Read full story

- The 33rd ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) convened on July 23 as part of the 59th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM-59) and Related Meetings in the Philippines, formally adopting the Manila Plan of Action for 2026–2036, which will serve as the guiding framework for the ARF's activities over the coming decade.

Addressing the meeting, Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung said that amid growing geopolitical and economic uncertainties, intensifying strategic competition and increasingly interconnected risks ranging from climate change and cybersecurity to supply chain disruptions, the ARF should shift from a model of reactive dialogue to one of proactive risk management by strengthening its capacity to anticipate and prevent the escalation of potential threats. Read full story

- The UNESCO World Heritage Committee has approved Vietnam's long-term vision for the conservation and restoration of the central axis of the Thang Long Imperial Citadel.

The decision was adopted on July 23 during the committee's 48th session in the Republic of Korea. Chair of the Committee Lee Byong Hyun formally approved Decision 48 COM 7B.25 on the vision for the restoration and conservation of the central axis of the Thang Long Imperial Citadel, endorsing Vietnam's strategic framework for preserving the site./. Read full story

VNA
#Morning digest
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

See more

Chairman of the National Assembly's Committee for Legal and Judicial Affairs Phan Chi Hieu delivers a verification report on three draft laws - the revised Penal Code, the revised Criminal Procedure Code, and the revised Law on Organisation of Criminal Investigation Agencies on August 20. (Photo: VNA)

Bill seeks to narrow application scope of death penalty for six offences

Lawmakers on August 20 discussed the Government's proposal and a verification report on the draft revised Penal Code, which narrows the application scope of the death penalty for six offences, retaining it for only four, namely treason, murder, terrorism and illegal drug production.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Nguyen Thanh Le (L) and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at their meeting on August 19. (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam seeks to deepen strategic partnership with Kazakhstan

Ambassador Nguyen Thanh Le affirmed that he will work closely with Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ministries, agencies and localities to effectively implement high-level agreements, strengthen political trust and promote cooperation in trade, investment, transport and logistics, tourism, culture, education and people-to-people exchanges.

National Assembly Vice President Nguyen Khac Dinh precides over the discussion (Photo: VNA)

Amendments to bills aim to close loopholes in criminal laws

The amendments to the Penal Code focus on four major areas - revising and supplementing provisions on offences and penalties; revising provisions on grounds for exclusion, postponement and exemption from criminal liability and the statute of limitations for criminal prosecution; and ensuring consistency, feasibility and sound legislative drafting.

☀️ Morning digest on August 20

☀️ Morning digest on August 20

Party General Secretary and President To Lam's working session with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Vietnam International Fisheries Exhibition 2026, and Vietnam advancing to the ASEAN Cup final after beating Malaysia 2-0 in the second leg of semifinals are among news highlights on August 19 evening.

Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trinh Viet Hung presents the Government’s proposals on the amendments to the 2024 Land Law. (Photo: VNA)

Amendments to Land Law aim to achieve three key goals

The Government has identified three major objectives: promptly institutionalising Party policies on land, private-sector development and national digital transformation; addressing urgent practical obstacles to unlock resources and support the goal of double-digit economic growth; and building a modern, streamlined and effective land management system through stronger decentralisation and administrative reform.

Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan speaks at the session (Photo: VNA)

NA considers consolidated law to streamline public finance management

Consolidating the Law on State Budget 2025 and the Law on Public Investment 2024 (amended and supplemented in 2025) is necessary to establish a consistent public finance management mechanism; minimise procedures, time and compliance costs; and improve the mobilisation, management and use of State budget resources to support growth.

President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum attracts a large number of visitors (Photo: VNA)

📝OP-ED: A century of aspirations, a rising Vietnam

Today, Vietnam's mission is to open the doors wider to development, move the country forward and join the ranks of major powers through its own strength. This is also the most practical way to carry forward the spirit of the historic autumn of 1945.

The 16th National Assembly begins the second phase of its first extraordinary session on August 19. (Photo: VNA)

NA begins second phase of first extraordinary session, focusing on land, housing policies

The 16th National Assembly began the second phase of its first extraordinary session on August 19, hearing presentations on policy orientations for drafting the Law on State Budget (consolidated); amending the 2024 Land Law, the 2023 Housing Law, and the Law on Real Estate Business; and the integration of four national target programmes into a single one.