☀️ Morning digest on July 24

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.



- Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang on July 23 received newly appointed US Ambassador to Vietnam Jennifer Wicks on the occasion of the latter's assumption of office.



Congratulating Wicks on her appointment, Hang expressed confidence that, with her extensive experience in the US administration, the ambassador will have a successful tenure and make important contributions to advancing the Vietnam–US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in a stable, substantive and effective manner. Read full story



- Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung held separate bilateral meetings with Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Maria Theresa Lazaro, Vice-President of the European Commission and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, and Norwegian Minister of Foreign Affairs Espen Barth Eide, on the sidelines of the 59th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM-59) and related meetings in the Philippines on July 23.



During his meeting with Lazaro, the two ministers welcomed the positive progress in the Vietnam–Philippines enhanced strategic partnership and the increasingly close coordination between the two foreign ministries, particularly in successfully organising the recent visit to the Philippines by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam. Read full story



- Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung attended and addressed the 14th Mekong–Republic of Korea Foreign (RoK) Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Manila, the Philippines, on July 23, as part of the 59th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM-59) and related meetings.



In his remarks, Trung commended the tangible achievements of Mekong–RoK cooperation over the past 15 years, as well as the RoK's long-term commitment to the Mekong sub-region. Read full story



- Vietnam has called on parties concerned to exercise restraint, act in accordance with international law, and fully implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC), Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said at the ministry’s regular press briefing on July 23.



Responding to a reporter's question about recent clashes around Bai Co May (internationally known as Second Thomas Shoal) in the East Sea, Hang said Vietnam urged the parties concerned to act with restraint, respect the sovereign rights and jurisdiction of coastal states over their exclusive economic zones and continental shelves as established in accordance with the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and fully and effectively implement the DOC. Read full story



- Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung called on East Asia Summit (EAS) countries to prioritise practical cooperation in areas that directly benefit people, including energy, digital transformation, cybersecurity, and the fight against transnational crime, cybercrime and online scams, while addressing the 16th EAS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Manila, the Philippines, on July 23.



Trung highlighted ASEAN’s centrality as the foundation for bringing together EAS leaders to engage in frank dialogue on strategic issues, manage differences, build trust and seek common interests. Read full story

Leaders of ASEAN member states' education ministries launch the ASEAN Education Work Plan 2026–2030. (Photo: VNA)

- Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Education and Training Le Quan attended the 14th ASEAN Education Ministers’ Meeting (ASED 14), the 8th ASEAN Plus Three Education Ministers’ Meeting, and the 8th East Asia Summit (EAS) Education Ministers’ Meeting on July 22 and 23 in Singapore, which is assuming the ASEAN Chairmanship in Education for the 2026–2027 period.



Opening ASED 14 and related meetings, Singaporean Minister for Education Desmond Lee underscored the vital role of education in fostering a shared regional identity and promoting mutual understanding among ASEAN’s diverse cultures, religions and ethnic communities. He noted that education also plays a critical role in helping societies respond to evolving geopolitical dynamics, economic transformation and rapid technological advances, particularly the rise of artificial intelligence (AI). Read full story



- The 33rd ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) convened on July 23 as part of the 59th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM-59) and Related Meetings in the Philippines, formally adopting the Manila Plan of Action for 2026–2036, which will serve as the guiding framework for the ARF's activities over the coming decade.



Addressing the meeting, Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung said that amid growing geopolitical and economic uncertainties, intensifying strategic competition and increasingly interconnected risks ranging from climate change and cybersecurity to supply chain disruptions, the ARF should shift from a model of reactive dialogue to one of proactive risk management by strengthening its capacity to anticipate and prevent the escalation of potential threats. Read full story



- The UNESCO World Heritage Committee has approved Vietnam's long-term vision for the conservation and restoration of the central axis of the Thang Long Imperial Citadel.



The decision was adopted on July 23 during the committee's 48th session in the Republic of Korea. Chair of the Committee Lee Byong Hyun formally approved Decision 48 COM 7B.25 on the vision for the restoration and conservation of the central axis of the Thang Long Imperial Citadel, endorsing Vietnam's strategic framework for preserving the site./. Read full story