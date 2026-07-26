Politics

Cambodian NA President’s visit to deepen parliamentary cooperation with Vietnam: Ambassador

The visit by NA President Khuon Sudary from July 27 - 29, together with previous high-level visits, once again demonstrate the importance the two sides attach to strengthening political trust and promoting comprehensive cooperation, contributing to boosting parliamentary cooperation, mutual understanding and the sharing of legislative experience.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Minh Vu in the interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)’s correspondents in Phnom Penh. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Minh Vu in the interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)’s correspondents in Phnom Penh. (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) - The upcoming official visit to Vietnam by President of the Cambodian National Assembly Samdech Khuon Sudary is expected to provide an opportunity to review bilateral cooperation, particularly parliamentary diplomacy, and chart new directions to further deepen bilateral relations, Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Minh Vu has said.

In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)’s correspondents in Phnom Penh on the thresholds of the visit, Vu said the trip, which will be made at the invitation of Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man, is an important high-level diplomatic activity that will help further consolidate and deepen the “Good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, and long-term sustainability" between the two countries, towards lifting the Vietnam - Cambodia relationship to a new height in a deeper, more substantive and effective manner.

Vu highlighted the positive development of the bilateral relations in recent years, saying that since early 2026, the two sides have exchanged many high-level delegations, including the State visit to Cambodia in February by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee To Lam; and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet’s official visit to Vietnam and participation in the 3rd Asia Future Forum in June. He stated that these exchanges helped strengthen political trust, provide strategic directions and promote comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

According to the diplomat, economic, trade, investment and tourism cooperation has grown strongly and remains a bright spot in the bilateral ties. The two sides have also maintained close defence and security cooperation, contributing to maintaining a peaceful, stable environment for cooperation and development.

During the working visit by Vietnamese Minister of Public Security Luong Tam Quang to Cambodia and his attendance at the second annual Conference of Ministers of Public Security and Interior of Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam in June, the two sides discussed ways to strengthen security cooperation and prevent and combat transnational crime, particularly drug-related crime, human trafficking and online fraud.

The two countries have also stepped up cooperation in information and communications, culture and people-to-people exchanges, notably through the successful organisation of Vietnam Cultural Week in Cambodia from June 25-30.

The visit by NA President Khuon Sudary from July 27 - 29, together with previous high-level visits, once again demonstrate the importance the two sides attach to strengthening political trust and promoting comprehensive cooperation, contributing to boosting parliamentary cooperation, mutual understanding and the sharing of legislative experience, the Vietnamese diplomat said.

During her visit, NA President Khuon Sudary is expected to hold talks with NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man, meet with key Vietnamese leaders, and visit several Vietnamese corporations and medical facilities, Vu said, adding that specialised agencies of the two legislatures are also expected to hold discussions to promote future cooperation.

The visit is hoped to strengthen political trust and identify orientations and measures to improve parliamentary cooperation, share experience in lawmaking and legislative oversight, and address important issues of each country, the ambassador said.

The specialised agencies of the two legislatures are also expected to step up cooperation, helping to encourage ministries, sectors, localities and businesses to effectively implement signed treaties and agreements, he noted.

Vu expressed his hope that the visit will create fresh momentum for bilateral cooperation in general and parliamentary cooperation in particular, contributing to consolidating the friendship and solidarity between the two countries, and maintaining a peaceful and stable environment for development.

Looking ahead to the 60th founding anniversary of Vietnam-Cambodia diplomatic ties (June 24, 1967- 2027), the ambassador said the two countries are actively preparing a range of activities with political, historical and diplomatic significance.

The anniversary will provide an opportunity to review six decades of solidarity, friendship and mutual support, while reaffirming political determination of the two countries’ leaders and people to further advance their good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability; and educating young people about the tradition of friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Cambodia.

The ambassador hopes the upcoming visit by NA President Khuon Sudary will feature more specific discussions on the celebration, including cooperation activities between the two legislative bodies, and other parliamentary diplomacy initiatives./.

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