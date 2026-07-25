Politics

Do Thanh Binh named Secretary of Can Tho municipal Party Committee

Under the decision, the Politburo relieved Binh, member of the Party Central Committee, of his roles as deputy head of the Party Central Committee's Organisation Commission, member of the Government Party Committee’s standing board, and relevant positions. He was appointed to the standing board of the Can Tho Party Committee.

Head of the Party Central Committee's Organisation Commission Nguyen Duy Ngoc presents the Politburo's decision to Do Thanh Binh (left) (Photo: VNA)
Head of the Party Central Committee's Organisation Commission Nguyen Duy Ngoc presents the Politburo's decision to Do Thanh Binh (left) (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho (VNA) - The Can Tho municipal Party Committee convened a conference on July 25 to announce the Politburo’s decision naming Do Thanh Binh as its Secretary for the 2025-2030 tenure and assigning him to the Party Committee of Military Region 9.

Under the decision, the Politburo relieved Binh, member of the Party Central Committee, of his roles as deputy head of the Party Central Committee's Organisation Commission, member of the Government Party Committee’s standing board, and relevant positions. He was appointed to the standing board of the Can Tho Party Committee.

In his speech, head of the Party Central Committee's Organisation Commission Nguyen Duy Ngoc said Binh has held multiple leadership positions at both the central and local levels. He previously served as Secretary of the Can Tho Party Committee before being appointed Minister of Home Affairs and later deputy head of the commission.

Ngoc called Binh a capable, experienced official with a strong track record in Party building and state administration, praising his innovative approach, ability to build unity and consistently high performance across every post.

Binh pledged to work closely with the Can Tho Party Committee and its standing board to build on previous gains while upholding unity, democracy and discipline. He vowed to translate the Party Central Committee’s policies into concrete results, turn local potential into competitive edges, and drive Can Tho’s rapid, sustainable development as the Mekong Delta’s economic engine.

He also committed to upholding democratic centralism, listening to officials, Party members, the public and business community, and taking more decisive, grassroots-focused action under the principle of “talk less, do more, and see every task through to completion”./.

VNA
#Kỷ nguyên mới #KNM #Nguyen Duy Ngoc #Can Tho Party Committee Can Tho
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