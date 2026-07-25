Le Quang Tung appointed as Secretary of An Giang provincial Party Committee

An Giang (VNA) - The An Giang provincial Party Committee convened a conference on July 25 to announce the Politburo’s decision naming Le Quang Tung as its Secretary for the 2025-2030 tenure and assigning him to the Party Committee of Military Region 9.

Accordingly, the Politburo stripped Tung, member of the Party Central Committee, of his post as Secretary of the Can Tho municipal Party Committee, and other related roles.

In his speech, head of the Party Central Committee's Organisation Commission Nguyen Duy Ngoc said Tung has held a broad range of positions and is seen as a capable official with a methodical, science-driven working style who made significant contributions to the agencies and localities he had served.

Ngoc urged local authorities to accelerate infrastructure preparations for APEC Economic Leaders’ Week 2027 while pushing toward a double-digit economic growth target this year.

Accepting the post, Tung pledged to fully follow the directives entrusted to him and work closely with provincial leaders to maintain unity and solidarity within the provincial Party Committee and its standing board.

He vowed to stay close to the grassroots, listen to public views, uphold the people’s right to mastery, tackle practical problems swiftly, and make every effort to deliver on the resolutions of the 14th National Party Congress and the provincial Party Committee’s first congress for the 2025–2030 term.

On the occasion, Ngoc presented flowers to congratulate Nguyen Tien Hai, former Secretary of the An Giang provincial Party Committee, on his appointment by the Politburo as acting Minister of Home Affairs, and Nguyen Thanh Nhan, Standing Deputy Secretary of the An Giang provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People's Council, on his appointment by the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat as Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies./.

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