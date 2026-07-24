Society

Hanoi to support low-income residents in replacing high-emission motorbikes

A key task is to formulate a support scheme for low-income residents to replace ageing motorcycles and mopeds that fail to meet emission standards and pose a high risk of pollution. It will also propose funding to provide free first-time emission testing for motorcycles and mopeds across the city.

A sign marking a Low Emission Zone stands near the O Quan Chuong gate, one of the gateways to Hanoi's Old Quarter. (Photo: VNA)
A sign marking a Low Emission Zone stands near the O Quan Chuong gate, one of the gateways to Hanoi's Old Quarter. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Hanoi People's Committee has instructed relevant departments and agencies to urgently implement the roadmap for applying the national technical regulation on emissions for motorcycles and mopeds used in road traffic, while assigning the municipal Department of Construction to develop a support scheme to help low-income residents replace old vehicles that fail to meet emission standards.

The move follows Official Dispatch No. 3676/UBND-NNMT, signed by Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Bui Duy Cuong to implement the Prime Minister's Decision No. 13/2026/QD-TTg dated April 2, 2026 on the roadmap for applying national emission standards to motorcycles and mopeds.

The Department of Construction is tasked with developing a network of vehicle emission testing centres to meet local demand, while organising and supervising emission testing in line with regulations. It will also manage the city's emissions testing information system and coordinate with the Department of Public Security to handle administrative violations.

The department will advise the municipal People's Committee on policies to promote transport development, accelerate the transition from fossil fuel-powered vehicles to clean-energy alternatives, and encourage greater use of public transport.

A key task is to formulate a support scheme for low-income residents to replace ageing motorcycles and mopeds that fail to meet emission standards and pose a high risk of pollution. It will also propose funding to provide free first-time emission testing for motorcycles and mopeds across the city.

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A "Low Emission Zone" sign on Ha Trung street, a busy commercial street in Hanoi's Old Quarter. (Photo: VNA)

The Department of Public Security will step up inspections to ensure vehicles comply with emission standards and regulations governing low-emission zones. Using emission testing data shared by Vietnam Register, it will handle violations in accordance with the law and develop a mechanism for sharing vehicle registration data with the Department of Construction and the Department of Agriculture and Environment.

Meanwhile, the Department of Finance will work with the Ministry of Finance to study tax and fee incentives and financial support policies to develop emission testing centres and assist residents in replacing outdated vehicles.

The Department of Industry and Trade will oversee the quality of fuel circulating on the market while the Department of Culture and Sports will coordinate with relevant agencies to provide information for the media and grassroots communication networks to raise public awareness of the implementation roadmap and its outcomes.

Under the Prime Minister's Decision No. 13/2026/QD-TTg, Hanoi is among the first localities nationwide to implement the motorcycle and moped emission testing roadmap as part of efforts to gradually curb air pollution and reduce emissions from road transport./.

VNA
#Chuyển đổi xanh - Kinh tế tuần hoàn #CDX #Hanoi #emission standards #road traffic #low-income residents #old vehicles #low-emission zone Ha Noi
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