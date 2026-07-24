Vietnamese Knowledge Network in New Zealand launched

Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnamese Knowledge Network in New Zealand (VietKnowledge NZ - VKNZ) was launched on July 23 with the participation of representatives from the Vietnamese community, professionals, academics, entrepreneurs, and students from across the Oceania nation.

​The launch marked an important milestone in connecting Vietnamese knowledge, experience, and expertise, fostering a stronger, more connected community, and contributing to the growing partnership between Vietnam and New Zealand.

VKNZ aims to build a dynamic and interconnected community, facilitating members to share knowledge, practical experience, and implement professional cooperation initiatives, promoting people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.

Notably, it adopts an open approach to the concept of "knowledge." Instead of being limited to academic or research fields, the network views knowledge as encompassing professional skills, life experiences, and practical abilities accumulated through learning and work. This spirit allows VKNZ to welcome all Vietnamese citizens in New Zealand who wish to connect, share, and contribute, regardless of profession or educational background. All members will be welcomed and connected through the community group: https://www.facebook.com/Vietknowledgenz.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador to New Zealand Phan Minh Giang highly evaluated the significance of the initiative to establish the network in the context that the Vietnamese community in New Zealand is growing strongly in both quantity and quality.

For the future development of the network, Giang emphasised the message of "three enhancements," including cherishing and caring for Vietnamese people to foster unity and development; enhancing Vietnam’s image, preserving, and promoting Vietnamese cultural identity; and elevating the status of the Vietnamese community in New Zealand.

The Vietnamese community in New Zealand currently numbers approximately 15,000 people. The launch of VKNZ is expected to create new momentum, becoming a bridge to disseminate knowledge and contribute to building a united, well-integrated, and sustainably developing Vietnamese community in the country./.

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