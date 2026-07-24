Society

Vietnam Summer Camp 2026 strengthens overseas youths’ bonds with homeland

The Vietnam Summer Camp 2026 is taking place from July 12 to 25, with participants travelling through localities across the country’s northern, central and south-central regions, including Hanoi, Ninh Binh, Nghe An, Quang Tri, Hue, Da Nang, Gia Lai and Khanh Hoa.

Young overseas Vietnamese learn about the traditions of the Vietnam People's Navy and its mission of safeguarding the nation's maritime sovereignty. (Photo: VNA)
Young overseas Vietnamese learn about the traditions of the Vietnam People's Navy and its mission of safeguarding the nation's maritime sovereignty. (Photo: VNA)

Khanh Hoa (VNA) – More than 100 young overseas Vietnamese (OVs) from 32 countries and territories took part in a series of meaningful activities in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa on July 23 as part of the Vietnam Summer Camp 2026.

The participants paid tribute at the Gac Ma Soldiers Memorial Site and visited the Vietnam Naval Academy. During the visit, the delegation paid a courtesy call on the academy’s leadership, toured its traditional hall, got updates on Vietnam’s seas and islands, and presented gifts to the academy’s cadets.

Speaking at the reception, Colonel Nguyen Dinh Giang, Deputy Director of the academy, expressed his hope that young OVs will serve as ambassadors promoting Vietnam’s culture and people as well as the image of Uncle Ho's Soldiers - Naval Soldiers of the new era to international friends. He said the programme also helps raise awareness among young Vietnamese at home and abroad of the responsibility to safeguard the nation’s sovereignty over its seas and islands and strengthen the bond between OVs and their homeland.

Pham Thi Kim Hoa, Vice Chairwoman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and head of the delegation, said the Vietnam Summer Camp 2026 aims to help young OVs learn more about the nation’s history, culture and traditions and foster stronger connections between OV communities and their homeland.

She said that the programme has largely completed its itinerary and has left participants with lasting memories through visits to cultural heritage sites and scenic destinations, opportunities to learn about Vietnam’s history, and a wide range of exchange and experiential activities.

The Vietnam Summer Camp 2026 is taking place from July 12 to 25, with participants travelling through localities across the country’s northern, central and south-central regions, including Hanoi, Ninh Binh, Nghe An, Quang Tri, Hue, Da Nang, Gia Lai and Khanh Hoa./.

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