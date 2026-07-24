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Meaningful activities held to honour revolution contributors

Ahead of the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (July 27, 1947 – July 27, 2026), commemorative and tribute activities honouring heroic martyrs and people with meritorious services to the revolution have been organised across various localities nationwide.

Lieutenant General Ha Tho Binh, Commander of Military Region 4, and the delegation pay tribute to heroic martyrs at Truong Son National Martyrs Cemetery. (Photo: VNA)
Lieutenant General Ha Tho Binh, Commander of Military Region 4, and the delegation pay tribute to heroic martyrs at Truong Son National Martyrs Cemetery. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Ahead of the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (July 27, 1947 – 2026), commemorative and tribute activities honouring heroic martyrs and people with meritorious services to the revolution have been organised across various localities nationwide.

On July 22–23 in Quang Tri province, the High Command of Military Region 4 organised numerous tribute activities, including offering incense to fallen heroes, visiting families of policy beneficiaries, visiting and encouraging forces implementing the "500-day campaign" to intensify the search, collection, and identification of the remains of fallen soldiers with incomplete information," and inspecting the collection of biological samples and digitising information for DNA testing to identify the remains of unidentified fallen soldiers.

A delegation led by Lieutenant General Ha Tho Binh, Commander of Military Region 4, laid flowers and offered incense at Truong Son National Martyrs' Cemetery and Route 9 National Martyrs' Cemetery.

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The excavation of martyrs' graves is carried out with care, ensuring accurate and scientific access to the remains while minimising impact on the grave structure. (Photo: VNA)

The delegation then conducted a field inspection in the Cau Nhi area of Nam Hai Lang commune to encourage officers and staff of Search Teams 584 and 589 under the Quang Tri provincial Military Command, who are searching for and exhuming the remains of fallen soldiers from Battalion 6, Regiment 88, Division 308, laying down their lives in May 1972.

Between July 20 and 22, the search teams surveyed and expanded their search across suspected locations, successfully recovering seven sets of martyrs' remains alongside various belongings such as tarpaulins, boot soles, belts, hammocks, grenades, AK magazine clips, and medicine bottles to assist information verification. All seven set were brought to rest at the Regiment 88 Martyrs' Shrine in Cau Nhi for care, awaiting bio-sampling for DNA identification.

During the working trip, the delegation inspected bio-sampling, data digitisation, and sample handovers at Route 9 National Martyrs' Cemetery, as well as visited and expressed gratitude to the families of late and former leaders of Military Region 4.

Concurrently, another delegation led by Major General Ngo Nam Cuong, Deputy Commander of Military Region 4, paid homage at Vinh Linh Martyrs' Cemetery and the Special National Relic Site of Quang Tri Ancient Citadel, while encouraging the forces carrying out the tasks of collecting biological samples, digitising information, and handing over samples of martyrs' remains for DNA testing at Vinh Linh Martyrs' Cemetery.

Out of 1,952 martyrs' graves requiring DNA sampling for identification at Vinh Linh Martyrs' Cemetery, the forces have exhumed 1,849 graves to date, of which 1,187 are suitable for collecting biological samples for identification.

In Lam Dong province, the provincial Steering Committee for search, collection and identification of fallen soldiers' remains (provincial Steering Committee 515) launched sample collection, digitisation, and sample handovers on July 23 for unidentified graves at Binh Thuan Martyrs' Cemetery in Hong Son commune under the nationwide "500-day campaign to search, recover, and identify unidentified martyrs' remains". Binh Thuan Martyrs' Cemetery holds the province's largest number of graves requiring sampling, with 3,431 graves out of total 8,792.

As of July 22, sampling had been completed across 10 out of 11 targeted cemeteries in the province, exhuming 1,345 graves and collecting 633 biological samples, with the work at Binh Thuan Cemetery expected to conclude in August 2026.

On this occasion, in Da Nang city, the Coast Guard Region 2 Command organised many gratitude activities across areas where its units are stationed. Its leaders visited and presented gifts to wounded and sick veterans under care at the Da Nang Centre for Care of Revolution Contributors (Facility 2), as well as heroic Vietnamese mothers and policy beneficiary families.

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The programme "The Era of fiery youth - paying tribute to the past, carrying forward the flame today". (Photo: VNA)

Meanwhile, on the afternoon of July 23, the Hue Youth Union, the Vietnam Youth Federation of Hue city, and the municipal Veterans Association, in coordination with Cinestar Hue Centre, hosted a programme honouring veterans. The event featured a screening of the film "The Scent of Burning Grass" and a seminar where historical witnesses shared wartime memories from the struggle for national liberation and reunification./.

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