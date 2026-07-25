Search and recovery campaign for fallen soldiers launched in Dong Nai

Dong Nai (VNA) - The Military Region 7 and Dong Nai city steering committees for the search, recovery and identification of fallen soldiers' remains on July 25 launched a mission to search for and recover the remains in Minh Duc commune.

Former State President Nguyen Minh Triet and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang attended the ceremony.

Addressing the event, Giang instructed Military Zone 7 and local authorities to mobilise all available resources, apply advanced technology, and work meticulously to accelerate search efforts. He called on military units and the public nationwide to provide information on missing fallen soldiers and their graves to assist in the repatriation process. He also emphasised the need to conduct solemn memorial services and ensure swift DNA testing for prompt identification.

Delegates pay tribute to fallen soldiers in Dong Nai city. (Photo: VNA)

Under the nationwide “500-day-and-night campaign” to accelerate the search and identification of fallen soldiers, Dong Nai has so far recovered more than 100 sets of remains and collected DNA samples from over 5,000 martyrs' graves.

Minh Duc commune holds a key strategic position as a transition zone between the Central Highlands and plains, bordering Cambodia. During the resistance war against the US from 1967 to 1975, the area saw fierce battles involving local guerrillas and major military divisions, including Division 7, Division 9, and Regiment 201 of Division 302.

The current search site is located on the northwestern slope of Hill 74 in Dong Dau hamlet, Minh Duc commune. It was once the scene of numerous ambushes against enemy armored vehicles and served as the epicentre of a major search-and-blockade operation by US and Army of the Republic of Vietnam (ARVN) joint forces in November 1969.

Prior to the launch of the 500-day campaign, authorities had recovered 55 sets of remains in the commune./.

​