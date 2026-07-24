Politics

Vietnamese Party and State leader honoured with international peace prize

The jury unanimously voted on July 24 to confer the prestigious award on the Vietnamese leader, citing his role in "strengthening peace and cooperation among nations."

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam. (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam. (Photo: VNA)

Moscow (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam has been named the laureate of the 2026 Lev N. Tolstoy International Peace Prize in recognition of his contributions to advancing peace and international cooperation.

The jury unanimously voted on July 24 to confer the prestigious award on the Vietnamese leader, citing his role in "strengthening peace and cooperation among nations."

Participating in the jury meeting online from Saint Petersburg, jury chairman Valery Gergiev, General Director of the Bolshoi Theatre, Artistic Director and General Director of the Mariinsky Theatre, and a People's Artist of Russia, said Vietnam has emerged as one of the fastest-growing economies in the Asia-Pacific while preserving its distinctive cultural identity amid global integration.

jury.jpg
At the jury meeting. The jury of the L.N. Tolstoy International Peace Prize comprises political, public, and cultural figures, all of whom enjoy high standing in their professional fields and broad international renown. (Photo: VNA)

The jury also recognised General Secretary and President Lam's contributions to Vietnam's development, his efforts to advance global justice and respect for international law, and his role in promoting the peace-loving, humane and dialogue-oriented traditions of the Party, government and people of Vietnam.

Other jury members, including Vladimir Tolstoy, Director General of the State Museum of L.N. Tolstoy and a descendant of the celebrated Russian author Lev Tolstoy, French public figure Pierre de Gaulle, and South African parliamentarian Lindiwe Sisulu, a member of the National Executive Committee of the African National Congress, highlighted the importance of safeguarding the universal humane values championed by Lev Tolstoy and other prominent historical figures.

They also commended Vietnam's development and international integration, saying the Southeast Asian nation, which was left largely devastated by war, has recovered and achieved remarkable economic growth, becoming an inspiration for many countries striving for peace.

The Lev N. Tolstoy International Peace Prize has now been awarded for the third time. The recipient is chosen by an international council of distinguished political, social and cultural figures from Argentina, Belarus, China, France, India, Japan, Russia and South Africa./.

VNA
#General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam #Lev N. Tolstoy International Peace Prize Russia
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

See more

Chairman of the National Assembly's Committee for Legal and Judicial Affairs Phan Chi Hieu delivers a verification report on three draft laws - the revised Penal Code, the revised Criminal Procedure Code, and the revised Law on Organisation of Criminal Investigation Agencies on August 20. (Photo: VNA)

Bill seeks to narrow application scope of death penalty for six offences

Lawmakers on August 20 discussed the Government's proposal and a verification report on the draft revised Penal Code, which narrows the application scope of the death penalty for six offences, retaining it for only four, namely treason, murder, terrorism and illegal drug production.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Nguyen Thanh Le (L) and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at their meeting on August 19. (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam seeks to deepen strategic partnership with Kazakhstan

Ambassador Nguyen Thanh Le affirmed that he will work closely with Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ministries, agencies and localities to effectively implement high-level agreements, strengthen political trust and promote cooperation in trade, investment, transport and logistics, tourism, culture, education and people-to-people exchanges.

National Assembly Vice President Nguyen Khac Dinh precides over the discussion (Photo: VNA)

Amendments to bills aim to close loopholes in criminal laws

The amendments to the Penal Code focus on four major areas - revising and supplementing provisions on offences and penalties; revising provisions on grounds for exclusion, postponement and exemption from criminal liability and the statute of limitations for criminal prosecution; and ensuring consistency, feasibility and sound legislative drafting.

☀️ Morning digest on August 20

☀️ Morning digest on August 20

Party General Secretary and President To Lam's working session with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Vietnam International Fisheries Exhibition 2026, and Vietnam advancing to the ASEAN Cup final after beating Malaysia 2-0 in the second leg of semifinals are among news highlights on August 19 evening.

Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trinh Viet Hung presents the Government’s proposals on the amendments to the 2024 Land Law. (Photo: VNA)

Amendments to Land Law aim to achieve three key goals

The Government has identified three major objectives: promptly institutionalising Party policies on land, private-sector development and national digital transformation; addressing urgent practical obstacles to unlock resources and support the goal of double-digit economic growth; and building a modern, streamlined and effective land management system through stronger decentralisation and administrative reform.

Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan speaks at the session (Photo: VNA)

NA considers consolidated law to streamline public finance management

Consolidating the Law on State Budget 2025 and the Law on Public Investment 2024 (amended and supplemented in 2025) is necessary to establish a consistent public finance management mechanism; minimise procedures, time and compliance costs; and improve the mobilisation, management and use of State budget resources to support growth.

President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum attracts a large number of visitors (Photo: VNA)

📝OP-ED: A century of aspirations, a rising Vietnam

Today, Vietnam's mission is to open the doors wider to development, move the country forward and join the ranks of major powers through its own strength. This is also the most practical way to carry forward the spirit of the historic autumn of 1945.