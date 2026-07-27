Malaysia confirmed as host of Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Formula 1 and the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) confirmed on July 26 that Malaysia will host the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix at the Sepang International Circuit from October 2 to 4, with the race taking place between the Azerbaijan and Singapore Grands Prix on the 2026 calendar.



Speaking on the official Formula 1 website, Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, said: “Malaysia has long held an important place in the history of Formula 1 and the return of the Championship to Sepang is testament to our close relationship with the Motorsports Association of Malaysia, the continued commitment of the Malaysian Government, and the strength of international cooperation within our sport.”



Welcoming the announcement, Malaysian Prime Minister Dato' Seri Anwar Ibrahim said as quoted by the site: "This collaboration is more than the staging of a world-class sporting event. It reflects the enduring friendship, mutual trust and close partnership between Malaysia and the Kingdom of Bahrain, while reaffirming Malaysia's readiness and capability to host major international events."



The original Bahrain Grand Prix, which had been scheduled for April, was first postponed and subsequently cancelled due to escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia.



To preserve the 2026 Formula 1 calendar of 23 races, Formula 1 organisers reached a special international agreement between the governments of Malaysia and Bahrain, enabling the Bahrain Grand Prix to be staged at Sepang while maintaining the remainder of the season's schedule./.



VNA