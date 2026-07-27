Indonesia exempts four countries from export earnings rule

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia has granted exemptions to four trading partners, including the US, China, Canada, and Australia, from regulations governing Foreign Exchange Proceeds from Natural Resource Exports (DHE SDA), according to the Indonesian news agency Antara.

Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said on July 24 that the exemption applies to nations with existing bilateral trade agreements with Jakarta, offering flexibility to preserve key diplomatic and economic partnerships.

The exemptions fall under Government Regulation (PP) No. 21 of 2026, an update to earlier 2023 legislation regulating export proceeds from natural resource management and processing.

Enacted on June 1, the updated framework permits targeted flexibilities to honour specific international commitments.

Under standard DHE SDA protocols, natural resource exporters must deposit 100% of their export earnings into accounts held with the Association of State-Owned Banks (Himbara).

Exporters are further required to retain a minimum of 30% of export proceeds from the oil and gas sector, and 100% from non-oil and gas sectors, within special Himbara accounts. These funds must remain placed for at least three months for oil and gas commodities, and 12 months for non-oil and gas goods./.​