Vietnam–Cambodia: Traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation

The upcoming official visit to Vietnam by President of the Cambodian National Assembly Samdech Khuon Sudary from July 27 to 29 is expected to provide an opportunity to review bilateral cooperation, particularly parliamentary diplomacy, and chart new directions to further deepen bilateral relations, Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Minh Vu has said In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)’s correspondents in Phnom Penh.