Politics

Cambodian National Assembly President arrives in Hanoi for official visit to Vietnam

President of the Cambodian National Assembly Samdech Khuon Sudary's official visit to Vietnam will open a new chapter in the history of relations between the two legislatures.

National Assembly Vice Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Thanh welcomes Cambodian National Assembly President Samdech Khuon Sudary at Noi Bai International Airport. Photo: VNA
National Assembly Vice Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Thanh welcomes Cambodian National Assembly President Samdech Khuon Sudary at Noi Bai International Airport. Photo: VNA

Hanoi (VNA) – President of the Cambodian National Assembly Samdech Khuon Sudary arrived in Hanoi on July 27 evening, beginning her three-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man.

At Noi Bai International Airport, the delegation was welcomed by NA Vice Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Thanh, Standing Deputy Chairman of the NA Committee on National Defence, Security and External Relations Vu Hai Ha, and Cambodian Ambassador to Vietnam Touch Sopharath.

Accompanying the Cambodian NA President during her official visit to Vietnam are Cheang Vun, Chairman of the NA Commission on Economy, Finance, Banking, and Auditing; Loy Sophat, Chairman of the NA Commission on Planning, Investment, Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Development, Environment, Water Resources and Meteorology; and Kep Chuk Tema, Chairman of the NA Commission on Interior, National Defence, Public Service, and Border Affairs; among other officials.

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National Assembly Vice Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Thanh welcomes Cambodian National Assembly President Samdech Khuon Sudary at Noi Bai International Airport. Photo: VNA

The visit will open a new chapter in the history of relations between the two legislatures, said Dr. Chheang Vannarith, Deputy Secretary-General and Chairman of the Advisory Council of the Cambodian National Assembly.

He said the two sides share the goal of putting people at the centre through cooperation activities, while continuing to consolidate and strengthen the friendship between the two countries and their people, particularly in the legislative sphere, and implementing the agreement reached between the two Parties at a high-level meeting held in Phnom Penh in February.

Dr. Chheang Vannarith noted that this is the second visit to Vietnam by President Samdech Khuon Sudary, while NA Chairman Man also visited Cambodia in November 2024.

In an interview with a Vietnam News Agency correspondent based in Phnom Penh on this occasion, Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Minh Vu stated that the visit is a highly significant high-level diplomatic activity that will further consolidate and deepen the bilateral relationship in the spirit of “good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, and long-term sustainability”.

The ambassador affirmed that the visit also provides an opportunity for the two sides to review cooperation outcomes across various fields, particularly parliamentary diplomacy, and to set orientations for elevating Vietnam–Cambodia relations to a new level with greater depth.

During the visit, the Cambodian NA leader is scheduled to hold talks with her Vietnamese counterpart Tran Thanh Man, meet with key Vietnamese leaders, and visit several Vietnamese corporations and healthcare facilities. In addition, specialised agencies of the two legislatures are expected to hold discussions to promote cooperation in the coming period./.

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